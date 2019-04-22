SPRINGVALE - Paul R. Allaire, 87, of Springvale, died April 20, 2019, at Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester, N.H., after a short illness with his loving family at his side.He was born in Springvale on Feb. 6, 1932, the son of Emile and Jeannette (Turcotte) Allaire.He had various places of employment over the years, including Nasson College and the YMCA, retiring in 1987 due to ill health.In his younger years, he enjoyed hunting and fishing with his friends. He was a fan of the Boston Red Sox, the Boston Celtics and the Sanford Mainers.Paul was a lifelong communicant of St. Thérèse of Lisieux Parish.Survivors include his loving wife of 68 years, Gertrude (Mathieu) Allaire; his five children, son, Daniel and his wife, Nancy, son, David and his wife, Debra, daughter, Susan, son, Steven and his wife, Donna, daughter, Carol and her partner, Gary; a brother, Robert and his wife, Cindy; 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.Relatives and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, April 24, from 10:30-11:30 a.m., at the Lafrance-Lambert & Black Funeral Home, 29 Winter St., Sanford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 12 p.m., noon, at St. Thérèse of Lisieux Parish, Notre Dame Church, Payne Street, Springvale. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery in Springvale.Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale. Condolences can be expressed at www.blackfuneralhomes.com.Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the:383 US Route One # 2CScarborough, ME 04074
