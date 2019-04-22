Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul R. Allaire. View Sign

SPRINGVALE - Paul R. Allaire, 87, of Springvale, died April 20, 2019, at Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester, N.H., after a short illness with his loving family at his side.He was born in Springvale on Feb. 6, 1932, the son of Emile and Jeannette (Turcotte) Allaire.He had various places of employment over the years, including Nasson College and the YMCA, retiring in 1987 due to ill health.In his younger years, he enjoyed hunting and fishing with his friends. He was a fan of the Boston Red Sox, the Boston Celtics and the Sanford Mainers.Paul was a lifelong communicant of St. Thérèse of Lisieux Parish.Survivors include his loving wife of 68 years, Gertrude (Mathieu) Allaire; his five children, son, Daniel and his wife, Nancy, son, David and his wife, Debra, daughter, Susan, son, Steven and his wife, Donna, daughter, Carol and her partner, Gary; a brother, Robert and his wife, Cindy; 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.Relatives and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, April 24, from 10:30-11:30 a.m., at the Lafrance-Lambert & Black Funeral Home, 29 Winter St., Sanford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 12 p.m., noon, at St. Thérèse of Lisieux Parish, Notre Dame Church, Payne Street, Springvale. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery in Springvale.Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale. Condolences can be expressed at







SPRINGVALE - Paul R. Allaire, 87, of Springvale, died April 20, 2019, at Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester, N.H., after a short illness with his loving family at his side.He was born in Springvale on Feb. 6, 1932, the son of Emile and Jeannette (Turcotte) Allaire.He had various places of employment over the years, including Nasson College and the YMCA, retiring in 1987 due to ill health.In his younger years, he enjoyed hunting and fishing with his friends. He was a fan of the Boston Red Sox, the Boston Celtics and the Sanford Mainers.Paul was a lifelong communicant of St. Thérèse of Lisieux Parish.Survivors include his loving wife of 68 years, Gertrude (Mathieu) Allaire; his five children, son, Daniel and his wife, Nancy, son, David and his wife, Debra, daughter, Susan, son, Steven and his wife, Donna, daughter, Carol and her partner, Gary; a brother, Robert and his wife, Cindy; 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.Relatives and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, April 24, from 10:30-11:30 a.m., at the Lafrance-Lambert & Black Funeral Home, 29 Winter St., Sanford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 12 p.m., noon, at St. Thérèse of Lisieux Parish, Notre Dame Church, Payne Street, Springvale. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery in Springvale.Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale. Condolences can be expressed at www.blackfuneralhomes.com .Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the: 383 US Route One # 2CScarborough, ME 04074 Funeral Home Lafrance-Lambert & Black Funeral Home

29 Winter St

Sanford , ME 04073

(207) 324-3090 Funeral Home Details Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.