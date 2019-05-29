Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Joseph Carey Jr.. View Sign Obituary

NORTH WATERBORO - Paul Joseph Carey Jr., 78, passed away peacefully at his home on May 26, 2019, with family and his therapy dog, Nellie, at his side.







He was born in Cambridge, Mass., on July 26, 1940, the son of the late Paul and Gladys (Drew) Carey.







Paul was a proud American who dedicated 24 years in the military. He served in the







He also dedicated over 30 years of service in law enforcement. He was a police officer for one year in Washington, D.C., and for 30 years served on the Fall River Police Department, retiring as a Detective Sergeant. While serving in the Fall River Police Department, he headed the vice squad, tactical unit, 9th detective division, and was also a police commissioner. For the last several years, Paul served as the head of security for the Lake Arrowhead community.







He was a member of the Massachusetts Police Association and enjoyed playing hand ball, racket ball, and running.







He is survived by his beloved wife, Carol (Cole) Carey; children, Barbara Low and her husband, Eric, of Buxton, Paul Carey III and his wife, Colleen, of Westport, Mass., and James Carey and his wife, Maryann, of Hollis; sisters, Eleanor Olsen of Westford, Mass., and Jean Conneely of Billerica, Mass.; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.







Services will be private amongst Paul's family.







Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website,







In lieu of flowers,







memorial contributions can be made to the







Animal Welfare Society







PO Box 43







West Kennebunk, ME 04094







NORTH WATERBORO - Paul Joseph Carey Jr., 78, passed away peacefully at his home on May 26, 2019, with family and his therapy dog, Nellie, at his side.He was born in Cambridge, Mass., on July 26, 1940, the son of the late Paul and Gladys (Drew) Carey.Paul was a proud American who dedicated 24 years in the military. He served in the U.S. Navy for four years and served in the Army for 20 years, retiring in 2000.He also dedicated over 30 years of service in law enforcement. He was a police officer for one year in Washington, D.C., and for 30 years served on the Fall River Police Department, retiring as a Detective Sergeant. While serving in the Fall River Police Department, he headed the vice squad, tactical unit, 9th detective division, and was also a police commissioner. For the last several years, Paul served as the head of security for the Lake Arrowhead community.He was a member of the Massachusetts Police Association and enjoyed playing hand ball, racket ball, and running.He is survived by his beloved wife, Carol (Cole) Carey; children, Barbara Low and her husband, Eric, of Buxton, Paul Carey III and his wife, Colleen, of Westport, Mass., and James Carey and his wife, Maryann, of Hollis; sisters, Eleanor Olsen of Westford, Mass., and Jean Conneely of Billerica, Mass.; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.Services will be private amongst Paul's family.Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, www.mainefuneral.com In lieu of flowers,memorial contributions can be made to theAnimal Welfare SocietyPO Box 43West Kennebunk, ME 04094 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy World War II Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com