NORTH WATERBORO - Paul Joseph Carey Jr., 78, passed away peacefully at his home on May 26, 2019, with family and his therapy dog, Nellie, at his side.
He was born in Cambridge, Mass., on July 26, 1940, the son of the late Paul and Gladys (Drew) Carey.
Paul was a proud American who dedicated 24 years in the military. He served in the U.S. Navy for four years and served in the Army for 20 years, retiring in 2000.
He also dedicated over 30 years of service in law enforcement. He was a police officer for one year in Washington, D.C., and for 30 years served on the Fall River Police Department, retiring as a Detective Sergeant. While serving in the Fall River Police Department, he headed the vice squad, tactical unit, 9th detective division, and was also a police commissioner. For the last several years, Paul served as the head of security for the Lake Arrowhead community.
He was a member of the Massachusetts Police Association and enjoyed playing hand ball, racket ball, and running.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Carol (Cole) Carey; children, Barbara Low and her husband, Eric, of Buxton, Paul Carey III and his wife, Colleen, of Westport, Mass., and James Carey and his wife, Maryann, of Hollis; sisters, Eleanor Olsen of Westford, Mass., and Jean Conneely of Billerica, Mass.; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Services will be private amongst Paul's family.
Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, www.mainefuneral.com
In lieu of flowers,
memorial contributions can be made to the
Animal Welfare Society
PO Box 43
West Kennebunk, ME 04094
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 29, 2019