Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul J. Bourgeois. View Sign Service Information Lindquist Funeral Home 1 Mayberry Ln Yarmouth , ME 04096 (207)-846-4011 Obituary

YARMOUTH - Paul J. Bourgeois, 76, passed away peacefully on June 27, 2019, surrounded by his three sons and dog, after a courageous battle with lung cancer. He accepted and fought this as a true warrior of life. Family and love were above all to him. Paul was born in Waltham, Mass., in February of 1943. He was a devoted father and master craftsman. His foundation was in that of carpentry. He completed course instruction in welding/forging and graduated from Minuteman Tech, Lexington, Mass., in 1979. He co-founded Conant Construction in Weston, Mass. during the mid-1970s. He remodeled a home on Derby Street in West Newton, Mass., which is where he started his family. Later he moved his family to Maine in mid-1980s where he continued to work the building/remodeling industry. His interests included woodworking, bird carving, making knives from his forge, bow hunting, fishing, black powder rifles, muscle cars, street rods and all automotive history. He built a 1967 Shelby Cobra, SC replica with his son, Chris, in the early 2000s. This car brought over 20 trophies collectively. He was an active member of the Waltham Pushrods, car club. He was also an active participant in the local Maine car clubs being a regular at "cruise nights." Paul was well versed and fascinated with Native American history/culture, weaponry and wildlife. One of his favorite museums in the world was the Higgins Armory in Worcester, Mass. He is survived by his three sons: Marc (wife, Judy), Chris (wife, Mindy) and Keith (dog, Jack); grandsons, Malcolm and Simon; granddaughter, Luci. He is also survived by his two siblings, Anne Cassidy and Phyllis Perry. A visitation hour will be held from 10-11 a.m., on July 11, 2019, at Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth, Maine 04096. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. Please visit







YARMOUTH - Paul J. Bourgeois, 76, passed away peacefully on June 27, 2019, surrounded by his three sons and dog, after a courageous battle with lung cancer. He accepted and fought this as a true warrior of life. Family and love were above all to him. Paul was born in Waltham, Mass., in February of 1943. He was a devoted father and master craftsman. His foundation was in that of carpentry. He completed course instruction in welding/forging and graduated from Minuteman Tech, Lexington, Mass., in 1979. He co-founded Conant Construction in Weston, Mass. during the mid-1970s. He remodeled a home on Derby Street in West Newton, Mass., which is where he started his family. Later he moved his family to Maine in mid-1980s where he continued to work the building/remodeling industry. His interests included woodworking, bird carving, making knives from his forge, bow hunting, fishing, black powder rifles, muscle cars, street rods and all automotive history. He built a 1967 Shelby Cobra, SC replica with his son, Chris, in the early 2000s. This car brought over 20 trophies collectively. He was an active member of the Waltham Pushrods, car club. He was also an active participant in the local Maine car clubs being a regular at "cruise nights." Paul was well versed and fascinated with Native American history/culture, weaponry and wildlife. One of his favorite museums in the world was the Higgins Armory in Worcester, Mass. He is survived by his three sons: Marc (wife, Judy), Chris (wife, Mindy) and Keith (dog, Jack); grandsons, Malcolm and Simon; granddaughter, Luci. He is also survived by his two siblings, Anne Cassidy and Phyllis Perry. A visitation hour will be held from 10-11 a.m., on July 11, 2019, at Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth, Maine 04096. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. Please visit www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to sign Paul's online guest book. With his respect for the United States Armed Forces and for those who have sacrificed everything for this country, donations can be made to the Navy SEAL Foundation at navysealfoundation.org With his special love for Luci Bourgeois and Sea Turtles, donations can be made to seeturtles.org Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close