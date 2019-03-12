SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. - Paul Francis Tracy, Sr. passed away peacefully in his sleep on Jan. 16, 2019, in Safety Harbor, Fla, with his wife Theresa (Terry) and his family by his side.
Paul was born in South Portland, the son of John and Mary (Rainey) Tracy on July, 22, 1929. He grew up in the Knightville area and attended South Portland schools. He was a communicant of Holy Cross Church.
After a successful career as a Teamster (Local 340) truck driver, Paul and Terry retired to Florida.
Paul was predeceased by his parents; brother John Tracy, sisters Mary (Boody) Reid, Elaine Brimecombe and Barbara McKeen.
Paul is survived by his wife, Terry; his children Paul Tracy and wife Rebecca of Raymond, Maine, Brenda Tracy and partner Jeff Sherman of Tampa, Fla., Jane Bond and husband Steve of McKinney, Texas, Mike King of Ocala, Fla., Sharon Tracy and partner Kim Ward of Safety Harbor, Fla., Elizabeth Veakis and husband Emile of Safety Harbor, Fla. Also surviving are his brother Richard Tracy and wife Nancy of Hudson, Fla. and sister Elizabeth (Betty Jean) Green and husband Carl of Portland, Maine. Grandchildren are Christopher Tracy, Daniel Tracy, Michelle Brown, MacKenzie Bond, Alexandra Veakis, Jake Ebenhoeh and wife Heather and Melissa Walter; as well as several great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
There was a private family service in Safety Harbor.
The family wishes to thank Suncoast Hospice Care in Palm Harbor, Fla. for the loving care provided to Paul and his family.
Donations can be made to:
Suncoast Hospice
Community Service Center
2675 Tampa Rd.
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 12, 2019