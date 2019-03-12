Obituary Guest Book View Sign

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. - Paul Francis Tracy, Sr. passed away peacefully in his sleep on Jan. 16, 2019, in Safety Harbor, Fla, with his wife Theresa (Terry) and his family by his side.



Paul was born in South Portland, the son of John and Mary (Rainey) Tracy on July, 22, 1929. He grew up in the Knightville area and attended South Portland schools. He was a communicant of Holy Cross Church.



After a successful career as a Teamster (Local 340) truck driver, Paul and Terry retired to Florida.



Paul was predeceased by his parents; brother John Tracy, sisters Mary (Boody) Reid, Elaine Brimecombe and Barbara McKeen.



Paul is survived by his wife, Terry; his children Paul Tracy and wife Rebecca of Raymond, Maine, Brenda Tracy and partner Jeff Sherman of Tampa, Fla., Jane Bond and husband Steve of McKinney, Texas, Mike King of Ocala, Fla., Sharon Tracy and partner Kim Ward of Safety Harbor, Fla., Elizabeth Veakis and husband Emile of Safety Harbor, Fla. Also surviving are his brother Richard Tracy and wife Nancy of Hudson, Fla. and sister Elizabeth (Betty Jean) Green and husband Carl of Portland, Maine. Grandchildren are Christopher Tracy, Daniel Tracy, Michelle Brown, MacKenzie Bond, Alexandra Veakis, Jake Ebenhoeh and wife Heather and Melissa Walter; as well as several great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.



There was a private family service in Safety Harbor.



The family wishes to thank Suncoast Hospice Care in Palm Harbor, Fla. for the loving care provided to Paul and his family.



Donations can be made to:



Suncoast Hospice



Community Service Center



2675 Tampa Rd.



Palm Harbor, FL 34684







SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. - Paul Francis Tracy, Sr. passed away peacefully in his sleep on Jan. 16, 2019, in Safety Harbor, Fla, with his wife Theresa (Terry) and his family by his side.Paul was born in South Portland, the son of John and Mary (Rainey) Tracy on July, 22, 1929. He grew up in the Knightville area and attended South Portland schools. He was a communicant of Holy Cross Church.After a successful career as a Teamster (Local 340) truck driver, Paul and Terry retired to Florida.Paul was predeceased by his parents; brother John Tracy, sisters Mary (Boody) Reid, Elaine Brimecombe and Barbara McKeen.Paul is survived by his wife, Terry; his children Paul Tracy and wife Rebecca of Raymond, Maine, Brenda Tracy and partner Jeff Sherman of Tampa, Fla., Jane Bond and husband Steve of McKinney, Texas, Mike King of Ocala, Fla., Sharon Tracy and partner Kim Ward of Safety Harbor, Fla., Elizabeth Veakis and husband Emile of Safety Harbor, Fla. Also surviving are his brother Richard Tracy and wife Nancy of Hudson, Fla. and sister Elizabeth (Betty Jean) Green and husband Carl of Portland, Maine. Grandchildren are Christopher Tracy, Daniel Tracy, Michelle Brown, MacKenzie Bond, Alexandra Veakis, Jake Ebenhoeh and wife Heather and Melissa Walter; as well as several great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.There was a private family service in Safety Harbor.The family wishes to thank Suncoast Hospice Care in Palm Harbor, Fla. for the loving care provided to Paul and his family.Donations can be made to:Suncoast HospiceCommunity Service Center2675 Tampa Rd.Palm Harbor, FL 34684 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com