PORTLAND - Paul F. Larrabee, 92, a longtime resident of Gorham, died Aug. 12, 2019, at 75 State Street, Portland. He was born in Portland, April 11, 1927, the son of H. Paul and Ruth (Fanning) Larrabee.
He was a multi-talented man who enlisted in the Navy out of High School, serving as a radio man on the destroyer USS William R. Rush. He attended the University of Maine at Orono and later graduated from Vesper George School of Art in Boston. He then married the love of his life, Marjorie L. (Harmon), and together they shared nearly 71 years of married partnership.
Quarry work, commercial lettering, and S.D. Warren supported their developing family. Many storefront signs, vehicles, and other advertising in town at that time were attributed to him. In 1967 they had a 1790s colonial home moved down Main Street in Gorham to its current location in front of the Narragansett School and restored it. He also designed and built two homes off Flaggy Meadow Road, doing finished woodworking in and landscaping around both.
After retiring at the age of 59, they enjoyed traveling, local maritime road trips, antique collecting and restoration, boat and model boat building, gardening, and a beach cottage at Granite Point in Biddeford.
Paul was predeceased by his brother, John P. "Jack" Larrabee, and his son-in-law, Albert "Skip" Werner.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Marjorie; son, Peter and wife, Bonnie, daughter, Jane and husband, Stephen F. Brown, daughter, Martha and husband, Edwin B. Carr III, and daughter, Lisa Werner, along with 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the staff at 75 State Street and Southern Maine Hospice for their loving care and support during this time.
At Paul's request, there will be no funeral services. To express condolences and to participate in Paul's online tribute, visit Www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.
