PORTLAND - Paul Edward Dostie, 78, passed away on Sept. 11, 2019 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House with his family by his side.
He was born on Nov. 18, 1940, in Skowhegan the son of John G. and Ruth Marie (Kilgore) Dostie. He attended Skowhegan Schools where he was on the wrestling team and was also king of the junior prom.
Paul enlisted in the army following graduation from high school and was stationed at Fort Devons, Mass. Upon leaving the service Paul lived in Guilford Conn. and worked for Wise Potato Chips. He then moved to the Gonic and Rochester N.H. area and started a career with JJ Nissen Baking Co. In 1983 he moved to Portland and continued working for JJ Nissen for the next 34 years retiring as a sales manager in 2003.
Paul liked to stay busy and in retirement, he spent time working for the Seadogs and Hertz Rental Car. He was a diehard fan of the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots. Paul also took a lot of pride in his home and having the best looking yard in the neighborhood. Paul was also a third degree knight and life time member of council 11257.
He is predeceased by his parents, Gerald and Ruth; and two sisters, Margaret Severance and Joan Martin.
He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 35 years, Victoria; children, Jeanneen Shaw, Stephanie McAdams, Christopher Dostie and Vanessa Nieto. He is also survived by four sisters, Connie McHenry, Charlene Poulin, Patricia Boyle, Geraldine Turner and one brother, Jerry Dostie; as well as 13 grandchildren, Rachel Shaw, Burleigh Hastings, Maxwell Shaw, Emily Hastings, Luke McAdams, Joseph McAdams, Brady Thistle, Christopher Dostie Jr., Joshua Dostie, Emalynn Nieto, Sarella Nieto, Julianne Dostie and Abilene Nieto. Paul's first great-grandchild, Willow Langlois, will be arriving in December. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be held on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Avenue in Portland. A funeral service will follow at noon in the funeral home. To view Paul's guestbook or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, www.athutchins.com
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to
225 N. Michigan Ave.
Floor 17
Chicago, IL 60601
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 16, 2019