AUGUSTA - Paul Bradbury Leavitt, 76, of Topsham, passed away at USVA Togus, on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. He was born in Portland, Maine, son of the late Arthur H. and Priscilla (Dennison) Leavitt. Paul attended schools in Freeport, Maine, before attending the University of New Hampshire and Northwestern University Trust School.
Paul enjoyed playing golf and loved to take car rides to various places just to enjoy Maine's scenery. He served stateside in the U.S. Airforce as a captain during the Vietnam War.
Paul worked as an investment banker in the trust department for banks including the Bank of New Hampshire, New Hampshire Savings Bank, First Agricultural Bank of Pittsfield, Mass., and last at Merrimack County Savings Bank, N.H.
Paul was so kind, generous and very much loved. He was a very loving grandpa.
Paul was predeceased by his parents, and his first wife, Marguerite "Peggy" (Pomerleau) Leavitt.
Paul is survived by his wife, Judith Boyd Leavitt; daughters, Lynda Leavitt of Nyack, N.Y., and Kathryn Leavitt McLaughlin and her partner, Thomas Croasdale of Center Harbor, N.H.; and his sister, Priscilla Leavitt Edgecomb and her husband, Stanley of Topsham, Maine. Paul also leaves his stepdaughters; Megan Evans and her husband, Peter Kent and their children, Dae and Noah of Woolwich, Maine, and Amanda Hughes and her husband, Trey, and their children, Hazel and Rye of Topsham, Maine.
