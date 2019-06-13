Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Alfred Gosselin. View Sign Service Information Lindquist Funeral Home 1 Mayberry Ln Yarmouth , ME 04096 (207)-846-4011 Obituary

YARMOUTH - Paul Alfred Gosselin of Yarmouth, Maine, passed away on June 9, 2019, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Paul was born May 28, 1941, in Portland, Maine, the son of Doris M. (Tucker) Gosselin and John B. Gosselin. He was the older of their two children and grew up in Scarborough, Maine, graduating from Scarborough High School in 1959.



After high school, Paul enlisted in the



He began his career working for Suburban Excavators in Cheshire, and when the family moved to Maine, he worked for John Gibson running heavy equipment and barges. Paul later worked at Bath Iron Works running the massive cranes that dominate the skyline. In the mid-90s, he achieved his lifelong dream of owning his own auto business when he founded Yarmouth Auto Sales.



He had an incredible work ethic and was regarded by many as one of the funniest people they knew and his subtle and dry sense of humor was often quickly missed by those less observant. Paul was happiest puttering around the house fixing things or improving the landscape using his tractor or lawn mower.



Paul could fix anything and had a life-long love of cars and owned several Chevrolet Corvettes over the years. He was very proud of participating in the Awesome Auto Tour with his 1967 Corvette and Yarmouth Clam Festival parade with his military jeep.



A playmaking guard on the Scarborough High School basketball team, he continued his love of sports through his children, supporting their participation in youth and high school sports. He was instrumental in helping start the Yarmouth High School hockey program and was a proud member of the Yarmouth High School hockey boosters.



Paul loved his grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them, whether it was teaching them how to drive his farm tractor or attending one of their soccer games.



During their retirement, Paul and Betsy spent their winters in Englewood, Fla., where they made many new friends.



In his passing, Paul is reunited with his wife of 45 years, Betsy Gosselin. He will be forever loved and remembered by his sons Christopher Gosselin and his wife, Anna Teresa Bilucaglia-Gosselin, of Lisbon Falls, Maine, Eric Gosselin and his wife, Melissa Gosselin, of Lewiston, Maine, and John Gosselin and his wife, Bethany Beausang, of South Portland, Maine; sister, Pauline (Gosselin) Hayer and her husband, Steve, of Bridgewater, Maine; five grandchildren, Gabrielle, Tyler, Alex, Evan, and Lily Gosselin, and several nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held at Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth, Maine, on Saturday, June 15, with visiting hours from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., and a celebration of his life beginning at 1 p.m.



The family wishes to thank the staff of Bay Square at Yarmouth and CHANS Hospice for the compassionate care provided to Paul. You may offer your condolences or share your favorite memory at



The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Paul A. Gosselin can be made to the







Maine Chapter



383 U.S. Route 1, Suite 2C



Scarborough, ME 04074



207-772-0115







