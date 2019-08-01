PORTLAND - Paul A. Neal, 78, of South Portland died Monday evening, July 29, 2019, at Maine Medical Center in Portland after a three-and-a-half week stay in C.I.C.U. His wife, Mary Ann and good friend, Ken Marston, were with him.
Paul was born in Lincoln, Maine, on March 17, 1941. He went to South Portland schools until his sophomore year in high school. He and his family moved to Cape Elizabeth, where he graduated in 1959. He then went to SVMTI, graduating in 1961. He entered the Air Force in 1961 and remained there until he retired after 26 years, receiving several commendation medals.
He and Mary Ann, his wife of 57 years, settled in South Portland when he went to work as parts manager for Higgins Office Products, leaving there in 2003.
Paul, a 29-year member of the American Legion, did a lot of volunteer work for several veteran organizations, including the Stewart P. Morrill Post 35, the 40/8, the AFSA and the South Portland Veterans' Memorial committee. He served as the liaison between the Scarborough Veterans' Home and the Maine Veterans' Homes board of directors.
A memorial service and reception will be held at the Stewart P. Morrill American Legion Post, 413 Broadway in South Portland on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at 2 p.m.
Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to
Grand Du Maine
c/o 40/8 Nurses
Scholarship Fund
123 Second Street
Auburn, ME 04210
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 1, 2019