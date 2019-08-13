PORTLAND - Our beloved brother, Patrick "Michael" Boissonneau, 54, of Windham, Maine, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. "Michael", which was what he preferred to be called, was the son of the late Ovila and Zelica Boissonneau. Michael, the second youngest of seven children, was born on March 16, 1965. Michael attended Portland schools and always lived in the Portland area. After high school Michael worked in the manufacturing and moving industry for most of his life.
Michael, who always had a funny story to tell, had many friends along with very special bonds with his many cousins. Due to his great memory, Michael was always looked upon as the family historian and could always be counted on to help fill in the blanks.
An avid sports fan, Michael loved all of the New England sports teams. Along with his brothers and nephews, Michael would always be either talking or watching sports. Michael himself was a great baseball player and along with his younger brother Edward, played together on local teams
Michael and his siblings shared a special bond and were very close. Michael had lived with his sister Valerie for the last several years. "Uncle Mike" could always be counted on by his many nieces and nephews, and his passing has left a huge void in their lives.
Michael is survived by his son and pride and joy, Kollin Mathew. He will be greatly missed by his three sisters, Patricia A McKenzie, Yvonne (Valerie) Lambert and Joanne DerHagopian, along with his brother Edward B Boissonneau.
Michael was predeceased by his parents as well as two older brothers, one of which passed just two months ago.
His family wishes to thank the employees of W.B. Mason for their tireless efforts along with the first responders and staff of the Maine Medical Center ER department.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home. An interment will immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland. Arrangements are under the care and direction Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, Maine, 04103. 775-3763.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Michael's memory to
The
PO Box 3049
Syracuse, N.Y. 13220-3049
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 13, 2019