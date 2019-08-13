Guest Book View Sign Service Information Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home 199 Woodford Street Portland , ME 04103 (207)-775-3763 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home 199 Woodford Street Portland , ME 04103 View Map Interment Following Services Calvary Cemetery South Portland , ME View Map Obituary

PORTLAND - Our beloved brother, Patrick "Michael" Boissonneau, 54, of Windham, Maine, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. "Michael", which was what he preferred to be called, was the son of the late Ovila and Zelica Boissonneau. Michael, the second youngest of seven children, was born on March 16, 1965. Michael attended Portland schools and always lived in the Portland area. After high school Michael worked in the manufacturing and moving industry for most of his life.



Michael, who always had a funny story to tell, had many friends along with very special bonds with his many cousins. Due to his great memory, Michael was always looked upon as the family historian and could always be counted on to help fill in the blanks.



An avid sports fan, Michael loved all of the New England sports teams. Along with his brothers and nephews, Michael would always be either talking or watching sports. Michael himself was a great baseball player and along with his younger brother Edward, played together on local teams



Michael and his siblings shared a special bond and were very close. Michael had lived with his sister Valerie for the last several years. "Uncle Mike" could always be counted on by his many nieces and nephews, and his passing has left a huge void in their lives.



Michael is survived by his son and pride and joy, Kollin Mathew. He will be greatly missed by his three sisters, Patricia A McKenzie, Yvonne (Valerie) Lambert and Joanne DerHagopian, along with his brother Edward B Boissonneau.



Michael was predeceased by his parents as well as two older brothers, one of which passed just two months ago.



His family wishes to thank the employees of W.B. Mason for their tireless efforts along with the first responders and staff of the Maine Medical Center ER department.



Friends and family are invited to share their memories and offer their condolences by visiting Michael's online guestbook at



Relatives and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home. An interment will immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland. Arrangements are under the care and direction Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, Maine, 04103. 775-3763.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Michael's memory to



The



PO Box 3049



Syracuse, N.Y. 13220-3049







PORTLAND - Our beloved brother, Patrick "Michael" Boissonneau, 54, of Windham, Maine, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. "Michael", which was what he preferred to be called, was the son of the late Ovila and Zelica Boissonneau. Michael, the second youngest of seven children, was born on March 16, 1965. Michael attended Portland schools and always lived in the Portland area. After high school Michael worked in the manufacturing and moving industry for most of his life.Michael, who always had a funny story to tell, had many friends along with very special bonds with his many cousins. Due to his great memory, Michael was always looked upon as the family historian and could always be counted on to help fill in the blanks.An avid sports fan, Michael loved all of the New England sports teams. Along with his brothers and nephews, Michael would always be either talking or watching sports. Michael himself was a great baseball player and along with his younger brother Edward, played together on local teamsMichael and his siblings shared a special bond and were very close. Michael had lived with his sister Valerie for the last several years. "Uncle Mike" could always be counted on by his many nieces and nephews, and his passing has left a huge void in their lives.Michael is survived by his son and pride and joy, Kollin Mathew. He will be greatly missed by his three sisters, Patricia A McKenzie, Yvonne (Valerie) Lambert and Joanne DerHagopian, along with his brother Edward B Boissonneau.Michael was predeceased by his parents as well as two older brothers, one of which passed just two months ago.His family wishes to thank the employees of W.B. Mason for their tireless efforts along with the first responders and staff of the Maine Medical Center ER department.Friends and family are invited to share their memories and offer their condolences by visiting Michael's online guestbook at www.jonesrichandbarnes.com Relatives and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home. An interment will immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland. Arrangements are under the care and direction Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, Maine, 04103. 775-3763.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Michael's memory toThePO Box 3049Syracuse, N.Y. 13220-3049 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close