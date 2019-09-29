Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Volles Robinson. View Sign Obituary

PORTLAND - Patricia Volles Robinson, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away on Sept. 17, 2019, at the age of 88 in Portland, Maine. Patricia and her husband, Dr. Hugh Robinson, resided in Falmouth, Maine, for nearly all of their 67 years of marriage. Patricia was born on Jan. 25, 1931, in Syracuse, New York, to Ethel and Arthur Volles and was one of four siblings. She attended Fayetteville High School in Fayetteville, New York, and earned her nursing degree at Highland Hospital in Rochester, New York. She later worked as a nurse in Rochester, where she met and married Hugh. Along with raising four children, Patricia delighted in gardening, opera, the outdoors, singing, reading, and cheering on Boston sports teams. She shared her tremendous energy, creativity and "can do" spirit as a member of several organizations including the Maine Medical Center Board of Overseers, Sweetser Children's Home Board of Directors, the Falmouth School Board, Kimball Union Academy Board of Trustees, and as President of the Women's Exchange in Portland. She spent her later years enjoying the camaraderie of fellow horticulture enthusiasts as a member and President of St. Mary's Garden Club. She was a member of State Street Church in Portland.



She is survived by her husband, Hugh Robinson of Falmouth; children, Susan Tisdale of Portland and Susan's children, Sarah Tisdale, Stuart Tisdale III, and Stuart's children, Everett and Leighton Tisdale; Martha Robinson Heard of Greenwich, Conn., and her children, Anna and John Heard; William Robinson of Falmouth and his children, Will and Elias Robinson; and Peter Robinson of Cohasset, Mass., and his children, Isabel and Anne Robinson; and by her sister, Betsy Fairbank of Fayetteville, N.Y. She was predeceased by her siblings, Anna Jane and David Volles. Patricia will be greatly missed by all of her family.



Patricia was laid to rest in the presence of her family on September 21, at Pine Grove Cemetery.







