DAYTON - Patricia Thebarge, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt, passed away on Sept. 5, 2019, at the age of 65, after a brief illness. Pat is survived by her father, Herbert; her husband, Mark; their children, Melanie and her husband Scott, Ryan and his wife Stephanie, James and his wife Marissa, Aaron, Amanda and her husband David; her siblings Jeffrey, Nancy, Margaret, Roger, and Thomas; four grandchildren, Cameron, Ella, Savannah, and Mackenzie; and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her mother, Madeline.Pat was born in Biddeford on July 8, 1954, to Herbert and Madeline Hooper. She graduated from Thornton Academy in 1972, and worked most recently as a medical assistant. On Oct. 4, 1980, she married Mark, a service technician for E.R. Warren, and the love of her life. Together they were blessed with five children and 39 years of marriage.Pat enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, vacations and sunsets at the lake, crossword puzzles, and a good movie. She loved flowers, watching hummingbirds, and a competitive game of rummy. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her.Visiting hours will be from 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm Street, Biddeford, Maine, 04005. A funeral service is scheduled for 10 a.m., on September 11, at the funeral home.To share condolences online, please visit www.hopememorial.com.Donations in lieu of flowers may be made toThe , New England Division, Inc.1 Bowdoin Mill Island, Suite 300Topsham, ME 04086in celebration of Pat's life.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 7, 2019
