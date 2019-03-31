PORTLAND - Patricia Stoddard Grassi, 59, passed away suddenly Sunday, March 17, 2019. She was born Aug. 31, 1959, to Raymond Stoddard and Betty (Littlefield) Butler. She grew up in Lincoln, Maine, with her mother, stepfather, Donald Weatherbee, and sisters, Cindy, Donna and Susan. She was especially close to her maternal grandmother, Caroline Bell "Nanny", with whom she shared a close bond. She graduated from Mattanawcook Academy, class of 1977, in Lincoln, Maine.Growing up, Patty had a way about her that drew people to her. She always had an infectious smile that could light up a room wherever she went. She was a natural beauty with a great sense of humor, quick wit and clever mind. Patty had a big heart and was deeply passionate about her animals, especially her dog, Soda Pop. She had a talent for art, which was evident in her beautiful drawings, mostly of animals. She also had a love of gardening and would spend countless hours tending to her plants in her small garden that she referred to as her own little "patch" of the world. Patty is now at peace, she will be deeply missed by all. We will always cherish the good memories and times we spent with her.She is survived by her son, TJ Grassi and Beth Twomey of Harrison; grandson, Dakota Grassi of Harrison; siblings, Cindy Stoddard Downs and her husband, Daniel, of Lincoln, Donna Weatherbee of Portland, and Susan Weatherbee of Westbrook, Michelina Stoddard Gerry, Cathleen Stoddard, Raymond Stoddard, Theresa Stoddard Kierstead, Romona Stoddard McBean, Richard Stoddard and Paul Stoddard; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.Patty was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Butler; fathers, Donald Weatherbee and Raymond Stoddard.A celebration of life service will be held at 12 p.m., on Sunday, April 7, at the Birchwood Brewing Company in Gray. Interment will be in Crooked River Cemetery in the spring.Should you so desire, contributions may be made in Patty's memory to:Through These DoorsP.O. Box 704Portland, ME 04104Or donate online at:http://throughthesedoors.org/donate/
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Stoddard Grassi.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 31, 2019