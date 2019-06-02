SANFORD - Patricia P. Floyd, 89, of Sanford, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.
She was born on March 6, 1930 to the late Theophat and Victorina (Hamelin) Provencher in Sanford where she grew up and attended local schools.
After WWII ended, Patricia went to work at the local woolen mills where she met her husband Raymond Martel. Together they had five children. Patricia was a homemaker and also worked at Aleeta dress shop, Tennford Weaving, and Elcon in Springvale. She also was the first female employee at the Sanford liquor store.
Patricia was an extraordinary woman. She was widowed at a young age and raised her children on her own.
She enjoyed knitting and cooking, and was a talented seamstress. She liked to play cards and games and was quite competitive at it. She would also play online bingo and was interested in the genealogy of her family from Canada and beyond. Painting was another one of her past times and she made paintings for her family members.
Patricia enjoyed dancing, and for a time would go to the Trafton Senior Center. There she met Charles Floyd and soon after, they were married. Sadly, he passed away a few years later.
The most important thing to Patricia was her family. She loved to spend time with them and was a beloved grandmother. She was very smart and her quick wit and sense of humor will be dearly missed.
She is predeceased by her husband, Raymond Martel in 1966, her husband Charles Floyd in 2003; her son Raymond Martel Jr., her son-in-law, Donald Porell; her sister, Dina Mullen, and her brother, Armand Provencher; and her stepmother, Elianne Beland.
Survivors include her son, Donald Martel and his wife, Eny, of Kennebunk, her son, Patrick Martel of Sanford, daughters Marguerite Porell of Pennsylvania, and Suzanne Rogers, of Sanford; and a brother, Paul Provencher, of Vt.; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, June 4, at 1:30 p.m. at Carll-Heald & Black Funeral Home, 580 Main St., Springvale.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider
St. Jude Childres's Research Hospital
262 Danny Thomas Place
Memphis, TN 38101
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 2, 2019