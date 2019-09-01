GORHAM - Patricia Mayberry Runnells, 86, of Gorham, died Wednesday, August 28, 2019.She was born April 24, 1933 in Gorham to the late Wilbur and Grace Mayberry. She married Robert Earl Runnells June 30, 1956 in Maine. He died Jan. 24, 1979.Patricia graduated from Gorham High School and worked for National Semiconductor where she retired as a supervisor. She was an active member of South Gorham Baptist Church and loved volunteering in the community. When Patricia wasn't socializing at Dunkin Donuts, she could be found shopping and dining out. Most importantly, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.She is survived by four children, Jenny (Edwin) Pickett, Joni (Andrew) Harrison, Robert (Elizabeth) Runnells, and Julie (Dean) McGrew; 11 grandchildren, Nikki (Kregg) Jarvais, Kristin (Stephen) Lailer, John Reed (Erica St. Onge), Mallory Nelson (Wilmer Medina), Dawn Dix (Crystal Redick), Rebecca Runnells, Robert (Katherine) Runnells, Abby Runnells, Andrew (Callie) Burnell, Ryan Jalbert, and Tyler Jalbert; 12 great- grandchildren and one on the way; and many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Private family burial services will be held at the Maine Veterans Civic Center Drive Memorial Cemetery in Augusta, Maine. Arrangements are by Marysville Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Maine Parkinson Society
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 1, 2019