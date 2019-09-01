Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Mayberry Runnells. View Sign Obituary

GORHAM - Patricia Mayberry Runnells, 86, of Gorham, died Wednesday, August 28, 2019.She was born April 24, 1933 in Gorham to the late Wilbur and Grace Mayberry. She married Robert Earl Runnells June 30, 1956 in Maine. He died Jan. 24, 1979.Patricia graduated from Gorham High School and worked for National Semiconductor where she retired as a supervisor. She was an active member of South Gorham Baptist Church and loved volunteering in the community. When Patricia wasn't socializing at Dunkin Donuts, she could be found shopping and dining out. Most importantly, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.She is survived by four children, Jenny (Edwin) Pickett, Joni (Andrew) Harrison, Robert (Elizabeth) Runnells, and Julie (Dean) McGrew; 11 grandchildren, Nikki (Kregg) Jarvais, Kristin (Stephen) Lailer, John Reed (Erica St. Onge), Mallory Nelson (Wilmer Medina), Dawn Dix (Crystal Redick), Rebecca Runnells, Robert (Katherine) Runnells, Abby Runnells, Andrew (Callie) Burnell, Ryan Jalbert, and Tyler Jalbert; 12 great- grandchildren and one on the way; and many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Private family burial services will be held at the Maine Veterans Civic Center Drive Memorial Cemetery in Augusta, Maine. Arrangements are by Marysville Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit







GORHAM - Patricia Mayberry Runnells, 86, of Gorham, died Wednesday, August 28, 2019.She was born April 24, 1933 in Gorham to the late Wilbur and Grace Mayberry. She married Robert Earl Runnells June 30, 1956 in Maine. He died Jan. 24, 1979.Patricia graduated from Gorham High School and worked for National Semiconductor where she retired as a supervisor. She was an active member of South Gorham Baptist Church and loved volunteering in the community. When Patricia wasn't socializing at Dunkin Donuts, she could be found shopping and dining out. Most importantly, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.She is survived by four children, Jenny (Edwin) Pickett, Joni (Andrew) Harrison, Robert (Elizabeth) Runnells, and Julie (Dean) McGrew; 11 grandchildren, Nikki (Kregg) Jarvais, Kristin (Stephen) Lailer, John Reed (Erica St. Onge), Mallory Nelson (Wilmer Medina), Dawn Dix (Crystal Redick), Rebecca Runnells, Robert (Katherine) Runnells, Abby Runnells, Andrew (Callie) Burnell, Ryan Jalbert, and Tyler Jalbert; 12 great- grandchildren and one on the way; and many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Private family burial services will be held at the Maine Veterans Civic Center Drive Memorial Cemetery in Augusta, Maine. Arrangements are by Marysville Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com . Memorial contributions may be made to the Maine Parkinson Society Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com