YARMOUTH - Patricia Margaret Lafosse, of Yarmouth, passed away quietly and peacefully, in the presence of her immediate family and loved ones, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House on August 26, 2019 after a brief illness. Born in Leominster, Mass. on St. Patrick's Day in 1929, a day which her family likes to call 'St. Patricia's Day,' Patricia lived and worked in Leominster until 1995 when she relocated to Yarmouth with her husband, Francis J. Lafosse, to be closer to her family in Maine and New Hampshire. Pat was born to a hard working family of Scottish/Irish immigrants who believed that industry, character, strong values, family and education were the hallmarks of a successful and meaningful life, well lived. Pat modeled and lived by these values and principles for the entirety of her 90 years and set a stellar example for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to emulate. Pat's work ethic is legendary to her family and all who knew her. No job was too small to do, nor too large to tackle – and always must be done well and with a positive attitude and gratitude for having the work to enjoy.Pat and Frank were married for 64 wonderful years and their marriage is a loving partnership that will be everlasting. Having been raised during the economically distressed years of the depression and its aftermath, Patricia was unable to pursue higher education, though her family has always considered her the 'brightest person in the room.' She was most proud of the commitment to education and professionalism which all of her children and grandchildren have made. All of Pat's 11 grandchildren have graduated from many of the finest universities and colleges in the country, many with advanced degrees. Boston University Graduate School, Case Western Reserve University School of Law, Colby College, Tufts University, Hampshire College, Columbia University Graduate School, and The New School Graduate School are a few of the institutions of higher learning that she was excited and proud to see her grandchildren attend and excel. Growing up in Leominster, Mass., her children often heard Mom encourage them to 'Keep your numbers up.' Her grandchildren have heard Nana repeat the same refrain to them throughout their years of education. She was happy and proud to see that they all followed her advice and gentle encouragement. Nana's 11 great- grandchildren have already begun to hear, and take to heart, her legacy of the importance of education. Patricia Margaret Lafosse was loved and appreciated by all who have met her and were touched by her special qualities - kind and caring demeanor, curiosity and love of learning and literature, and her authentic and enduring interest in the lives and well-being of others in her life. Patricia was predeceased by her beloved mother Margaret Melrose Cunningham of Fitchburg, Mass., her adoring father, Andrew James Cunningham; her brothers A. Wallace Cunningham of Hanover N.H., Eric Gordon Cunningham of Hamilton, Ontario, and Raymond Cunningham of Arizona; and her sisters, Marie Cozzens of The Villages, Fla. and Irene Maxim of Ocala, Fla. Patricia is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Francis J. Lafosse of Yarmouth; her sons, Richard LeBlanc with his wife Demaris Levitt LeBlanc of Bexley, Ohio, Jamie Andrew LeBlanc with his wife Katherine Yule LeBlanc of St. Augustine, Fla. and Windham, Maine, David Mark LeBlanc with his wife Diana Lin LeBlanc of Fayette, Maine, and her daughter Kathleen Mary McPherson with her husband Robert Porter MacPherson of Bedford, N.H.Patricia is also survived by 11 loving grandchildren; and 11 beautiful great-grandchildren: Meg Patricia Matthews with her husband, Scott Michael Matthews and children, Julia Kathleen and Hannah Brooklyn of Scituate, Mass.; Amy Kate O'Connell with her husband, Todd Barrett O'Connell and children, Kathleen Ryan, TJ Barrett, Brady McKiernan, and Logan Robert; Claire LeBlanc with her husband, Jack Mitchell and son, Theo Mitchell LeBlanc of New York, NY, and Trevor LeBlanc of Turners Falls, Mass.; Elizabeth Kate Riotte with her husband, Samuel Stanton Riotte and children, Penelope Melrose and Eleanor Langmuir of Cumberland; Margaret Mary LeBlanc of Boston, and Andrew James LeBlanc of South Portland; Emily Lena McConnell with her husband, Wyatt McConnell and children Parks David McConnell and Owen Conant McConnell; and Jon Francis LeBlanc of Boston, Conor Andrew LeBlanc of Boston, and Joseph Wayne Gray with his partner, Matthew Joseph Jacobson of Readfield. She is also survived by her adored sister Nancy Cunningham Cook with her husband Willis Cook of North Oaks, Minn. and their children Michael Cook with his wife Mary Beth and family, Eric Cook with his wife Nina and family, and Mary Moen with her husband, Ronald and family, all of Greater St. Paul, Minn.; her sister–in-law Mary Cunningham, her niece, Shelley Hochreiter with her husband John and family, and nephew, Andrew Cunningham with his wife, Penny and family, all of Etna, N.H.; and nephew, Ron Maxim with his wife, Cora, of Ocala, Fla.







She is also survived by her adored sister Nancy Cunningham Cook with her husband Willis Cook of North Oaks, Minn. and their children Michael Cook with his wife Mary Beth and family, Eric Cook with his wife Nina and family, and Mary Moen with her husband, Ronald and family, all of Greater St. Paul, Minn.; her sister–in-law Mary Cunningham, her niece, Shelley Hochreiter with her husband John and family, and nephew, Andrew Cunningham with his wife, Penny and family, all of Etna, N.H.; and nephew, Ron Maxim with his wife, Cora, of Ocala, Fla. The family will hold a private 'Celebration of Life, Legacy and Lasting Memories' for their beloved Patricia. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Ln., Yarmouth, ME. 207-846-4011. Donations in honor of Patricia Margaret Lafosse may be made to: Gosnell Memorial Hospice House 11 Hunnewell Road Scarborough, ME. 04074 