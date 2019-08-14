|
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Dolby, Blais & Segee - Windham Chapel
Service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Dolby, Blais & Segee - Windham Chapel
WINDHAM - It is with deep sadness that the family of Patricia "Pat" M. Brown Emerson of Windham and Stroudwater Lodge, Westbrook, announce her passing on Aug, 10, 2019, after an extended illness. Born in Hallowell, Sept, 20, 1926, the daughter of Vernon and Florida Burgess Brown. She was the second of 14 children.
She was predeceased by her husband, George E. Emerson Sr. Together they built the successful business George E. Emerson and Sons, Inc., located in Windham, Maine, from 1959-1988. She also suffered the loss of her son, George E. Emerson Jr.; sisters, Charlotte Strout, Florence Stanley, Barbara Capen and Janet Carson; brothers, Irwin, Robert, Charlie, Dickie and Herbie.
Above all, family was the pride and joy in her life. She was a loving and devoted mother, sister, "Nana" and "Mimi".
She is survived by her son, Vernon F. Emerson and wife, Esther, of Naples; sisters, Muriel Sayward, Nancy Masters and her husband, Benny; brothers, Kennison "Chummy" Brown and his wife, Sheila, and Mike Brown; grandchildren, Heather L. Emerson of Clearwater, Fla, Robyn Sullivan and her husband, Jerry, of Windham, Dan Emerson and his wife, Heather, of Windham, and Danielle Emerson of Windham; great-grandchildren, Cody Billings of Hartford, Logan Sullivan of Windham, Alec and Andrew Emerson of Windham and Ashley Lewis III of Raymond; great-great-grandchildren, Camden and Lillianna Billings of Hartford; and many beloved nieces and nephews. She had numerous close and cherished friends that have blessed her life through the years. A special thanks to her close friends, Betty Libby, Dottie Riley and Donna Perkins that have been by her side enriching her life.
A special thanks to the staff at Casco Bay Dialysis and Stroudwater Assisted Living in Westbrook.
An hour of visitation will be held from 10 a.m., to 11 a.m., on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Road, Windham, where a service will follow at 11 a.m., at the chapel. Burial will be private on the family lot at Arlington Cemetery, Windham.
To express condolences and to participate in Pat's online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com
In lieu of flowers,
memorial donations may be made in her
memory to the:
National Kidney
Foundation Finance Department
30 East 33rd Street
New York, NY 10016
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 14, 2019
