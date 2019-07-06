FORT PIERCE, Fla. - Patricia Lynn Dube (Levasseur) of Ft. Pierce, Fla. passed on to Heaven on Jan. 10, 2019. She was born on April 18, 1949, in Augusta, the middle child of Claude and Norma Levasseur (Sheldon).
Patricia worked as a dedicated personal care giver for most of her adult life. She provided 24 hour care for a brother-in-law for several years, and up to two months prior to her passing. She was loved by many, and will be missed by all. She had a close relationship with her Heavenly Father since a young adult. Patricia shared her faith and beliefs with all.
Patricia leaves behind her husband of 47 years, Patrick; their son, Jason and his wife, Ciana, Jason's first wife, Juanita; along with four "great" grandchildren, Caitlyn, Jared, Ezra and Jake; also five siblings, three brothers, David, Kevin and Michael, and two sisters, Valerie and Deborah and their families.
A graveside service will be held at Forest City Cemetery, South Portland, on Saturday, July 13, at 9:45 a.m.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 6, 2019