PORTLAND - Patricia (Stewart) Linscott, 88, formerly of Windham and Bridgton, died Friday April 19, 2019, at Seaside Rehabilitation. She was born Feb. 22, 1931, in North Bridgton, the daughter of Warren E. and Irene (Darling) Stewart.
Patricia grew up in North Bridgton and was a 1950 graduate of Bridgton Academy. She attended the former Northeastern Business College and worked for the former New England Life of Portland. She then married Ervin L. Linscott and raised her family on the Linway Farm in Bridgton. After retiring from farm life, she worked for H & R Block in Portland for 23 years.
She was an accomplished pianist performing classical music concerts as well as big band era dances. She enjoyed playing the piano at home and for other throughout her life. She also enjoyed traveling with her husband and hosting family gatherings over the years. She was known for her great sense of humor and ability to make friends with everyone she met.
Neighbors became lifelong friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, Patricia was predeceased by, her daughter, Faye A. Ingraham; brother, David Stewart; and sister, Janice Levy. She is survived by her son, Richard L. Linscott and his wife, Anne, of Plainville, Mass.; sister, Iris Ridlon and her husband, Bill, of Harrison; son-in-law, Jeffrey Ingraham of Raymond; grandchildren, Felicia Tamulevich, Christine Milligan and her husband, Steven, Steven Linscott, and Karin Toomey and her husband, Jon; and six great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Monday, April 29, at 1 p.m., at the Windham Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 434 River Road, Windham. Burial will be held at the Riverside Cemetery, Cornish.
Those wishing to remember Patricia may make donations in her name to the:
Maine Chapter of the American Diabetes
Association
45 Forest Ave.
Portland, ME 04101,
or to, Maine Parkinson Society
146 Parkway South
Suite 210
Brewer, ME 04412
