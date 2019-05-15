ARLINGTON, Va. - Patricia was born in Rochester, N.Y., on April 23, 1940, to Patricia and Stephen MacNeille. As a child she lived for a few years in Oak Ridge, Tenn., but spent most of her school years in Thompson, Conn. She graduated from the University of Connecticut in 1963. Immediately after graduation she became a Peace Corps volunteer in Senegal for two years, from 1963-1965, at Kaolack, Dakar and St. Louis.
In 1984 she graduated from George Mason Law School and practiced law briefly before turning to a career in legal editing
Patrica died May 3, 2019, in Arlington, Va.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 15, 2019