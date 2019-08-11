Guest Book View Sign Service Information Funeral Alternatives of Maine 46 Bath Rd. Brunswick , ME 04011 (207)-406-4028 Obituary

HARPSWELL - Patricia K. Anderson of Harpswell died on Aug. 9, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Donald L. Anderson, Harpswell, for 43 years.



Zola Lee Kreiger and William E. Kreiger of Latham, N.Y. were her parents; they predeceased her as did her half-siblings - Richard Birdsall and Jean Conklin. One cousin, Beverly Conklin, and her partner Dan Cook, are alive and remain in supportive contact.



Pat was raised in Latham, N.Y. She discovered she liked math, it was easy. She got a perfect 800 on her math SAT. She graduated from the Wharton School of Business, University of Pennsylvania in 1968. She was one of first female students to integrate the formerly all-male Wharton, and suffered verbal abuse from many students and some of the faculty for "taking up a place a male should have gotten." During her education she visited Japan with a Penn. Japanese friend for the summer.



She decided the love of money and ruthless attitudes of her Wharton colleagues was unacceptable so she switched her interests to her psychology minor at Penn., and later became a psychologist with master's from both Temple and Penn. She enjoyed psychology and after several years as a statistician at Pennsylvania State Hospital at Byberry, she returned to Penn to study for a Ph.D. in psychology which she never completed.



At this time a mutual friend suggested she should meet Don Anderson, her husband-to-be and they became a pair within a week.



By 1974 both Pat and Donald became disenchanted with the academic life and living in the dirty city. Since both liked Maine, they married and moved to Maine when Pat got a job as Ass't. Director of "Project Response - a service for street kids in Waterville. A place to meet, shower, make friends, get guidance, etc.



Pat with husband Don took the "Shelter Institute" course on home building; then designed and physically built their environmentally friendly home in Palermo. Pat said it was fun, she got good with a hammer, and considered it a highlight of her life.



She loved travel and was able to continue her travels. Many years she visited Hawaii, and after 9/11 she switched to sites in the NE in both the US and Canada. Newfoundland was a treat. Many years of camping vacations were taken on Mount Desert Island.



After 'Project Response" ended, she wrote the grant, it was funded and she created the "Street Program" in Portland to fund care for street youth. Guidance sessions, help with problems, food, showers, a place to get off the street for some hours. Later, lack of funding support closed the program.



Her last career was doing Real Estate for several R.E agencies in the Brunswick area. She always liked people and houses so it worked. Customers praised her thorough work and word of mouth was an increasing source of additional clients.



Pat was diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease in the first decade of this century. She felt it was interfering in her work so she was reducing her work load. In October 2014, her car slammed into downtown stores in Brunswick. The car was totaled and Pat was nearly, too. It was never determined if the car caused the accident by sudden acceleration or if Pat did it.



Pat's Alzheimer's changes now increased. Pat was unable to drive and she entered Hill House 24/7 assisted living facility in November 2017 where she was a resident until her death. She liked Hill House; both the other residents and the loving, caring staff. It is easy to recommend Hill House for those who need its services.



Pat's life was a life well lived. She gave and found love, had adventures, travelled. She was taken too soon. She had more love, help, friendship to give.



She is missed.



Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd., Brunswick.







