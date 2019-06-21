Guest Book View Sign Service Information HOBBS FUNERAL HOME 230 COTTAGE RD South Portland , ME 04106-3802 (207)-799-4472 Memorial service 11:00 AM Most Holy Trinity of Good Shepherd Parish 271 Main St. Saco , ME View Map Obituary

SACO - Patricia Gorman passed away peacefully on June 17, 2019 with her loving family by her side. Patsy was born on Jan. 27, 1942 and grew up in Worcester, Mass.From an early age, her gift for art was recognized and celebrated. She was a competitive snare drummer for the Polish National Alliance Fife and Snare Corps and she attended South High School in Worcester where she was involved with Omega Kappa Sorority. She went on to study nursing at St. Vincent's Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1962.In 1961 on a blind date at a Boston College/Holy Cross football game she met Dr. Gerry Gorman, who became the love of her life. She became his "Bride" in 1963 and had three children. Gerry's teaching career took them around the world and they traveled as a young family forging many lasting friendships along the way. They lived in England, Germany, Indiana, Norwood, MA and eventually settled in Gorham, Maine. After her children were in school, Patsy focused her attention on her true passion and attended Emmanuel College where she received her bachelor's degree in Fine Arts and graduated Summa Cum Laude in 1977. She became an award winning, full-time printmaker, working at Westbrook College, teaching printmaking and honing her skills. She was forward thinking and created techniques never before used in the field. She took a special interest in Pop culture and created a series of prints depicting t-shirts from the era hanging upside down on clotheslines. This series was celebrated in March 2018 at a one-woman show at the Englewood Art Center, a division of Ringling Design and Art Center. The recognition she received was the highlight of her art career. When her kids were grown, Gerry's career took them to Connecticut where Patsy enjoyed a retail career at G. Fox in Hartford. As soon as grandchildren became a reality, they retired and moved quickly to Saco, ME to take an active role in their care. Joe, Liam and Ava were the absolute loves of her life, and her greatest joy was cooking with them, crafting with them, and celebrating each of their milestones. To them, she was their "Nina" and she continued doting on them up until her passing.Patsy loved to entertain and throw dinner parties. She was a great cook and a voracious reader. It was not uncommon to see Patsy reading a book in one hand while stirring a pot with the other. Her baked macaroni and cheese became legendary and her many family recipes live on.Patsy loved holidays, her friends, fine art, poetry, mermaids, Bravo TV, and the "muted tones of New England". But most of all, she loved her family. Patsy was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Dr. Gerry Gorman; and her parents, Thomas and Margaret Renihan.She is survived by her brother, Mr. Thomas D. Renihan, Jr. and his wife Judith of North Port, Fla.; her daughter Maureen and her husband Jim Leary, her granddaughter Ava of Saco; her daughter Colleen and her husband Patrick Allen, her grandsons Joe and Liam of Scarborough; her son Gerald, Jr. of Chalfont, Pa.; her stepbrothers Rev. Dr. James M. Renihan and his wife Lynne of Mansfield, Texas and Rev. Dr. Michael T. Renihan and his wife Susan of Auburn, Mass.A memorial service will be held Friday, June 28, at 11 a.m. at Most Holy Trinity of Good Shepherd Parish, 271 Main St., Saco. Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland, Maine. Online condolences may be expressed at







In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.