SOUTH PORTLAND - Patricia G. Henderson (Gannon), 79. Our Mom passed away on Sept. 24, 2019 at the Gosnell House in Scarborough.
Patricia was born in Braintree, Mass. on Dec. 7, 1939 where she lived with her family. She graduated from Braintree High-School in 1958 and continued on to attend Max M. Fisher College of Business. She studied and instructed dance at Arthur Murray Dance Studio in Boston.
She went on to marry her first husband, Richard D. Henderson, with whom she had four children. She later married her second husband, Robert Doughty and loved his two sons, Bobby and Chris, like they were her own. After 23 years of service at L.L. Bean, she retired and resided in Raymond, Maine to spend time with her family and cook them amazing meals.
Patricia was predeceased by her parents, Ambrose E. Gannon and Beatrice T. (Julian) Gannon; sister Marianne (Gannon) Crevier and brother Edward F. Gannon. She is survived by her children, Scott Henderson of South Portland, Randall Henderson of Cape Cod, Stephanie Henderson of Raymond, Rebecca and her husband Jeff Hall of Casco; grandchildren, Joseph Henderson, Alexander, Nicholas and Elle Hall, Bailey and Mary Odum, Taylor and Sophia Henderson; great-grandson, Decklin Valentine. She was also 'Bam' to, Tommy, Rhiannon, Tom and Debbie Lane.
Patricia carried a fierce, wholehearted devotion to her family. A loving mother, grandmother 'Mimi,' great-grandmother and friend. A truly remarkable woman with an infinite capacity for love. Her soft skin, quick mind, warm heart and perfect smile will never leave us. Her soul and her love remain a part of who we are.
Throughout her life, Patricia has been driven by her strong faith in God. She knew that, "Prayer is the answer – to loneliness, illness, addiction, poverty – simply ask the Lord and He will always be there for you – simply ask." She embraced the Lord's forgiveness and extended it to all. She accepted that when the time came, God would come take her hand and bring her home.
Our family is incredibly grateful for the care and love that embraced her at the Gosnell House and every staff member that helped her go in grace.
Following her request, all services will be held privately by her family. Online condolences may be left for the family at hallfuneralhome.net.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 27, 2019