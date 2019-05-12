SCARBOROUGH - Patricia Elliott, 74, passed away from health issues on April 16, 2019, at Pine Point Center, in Scarborough, Maine.
She was born in Florida on Jan. 30, 1945. She and her brother were both adopted. Her father was in the military, so the family moved around lot, which Pat really enjoyed. She loved to travel the states in her younger years. She worked for the Atlanta Journal Newspaper in the print shop for some time, before moving to Maine after meeting her future husband.
Pat was a kind and thoughtful individual, who enjoyed a number of things, including watching the ducks in the park and the birds outside her window. She loved to collect things, loved to shop, loved to read or play computer games, and loved stuffed animals, especially giraffes. She loved the ocean and lighthouses and all types of animals, and she enjoyed taking photos of them when she was younger.
Patricia was a beautiful soul, who will be missed dearly.
Pat is predeceased by both parents; and her brother and her husband. She is survived by her "soul sister" and best friend, Dianne Leonard.
A special thanks to the staff at Pine Point Center, for their love and care.
