PORTLAND – Patricia E. (Haskell) Sorenson, 94, of Prides Corner, Westbrook, passed away peacefully in the early hours of Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at The Cedars, Ocean Avenue in Portland where she resided for several months. Born on April 9, 1925, to Bernard F. and Ella (Haynes) Haskell.



Pat grew up in Portland, graduating from St. Joseph's Academy in 1942, excelling in mathematics and accounting which she skillfully used throughout her working days. She met the love of her life, Neils J. Sorenson, after he returned home from WWII, married on May 18, 1946 after a brief courtship and became an inseparable team in their 66 year marriage until his death in 2012. Pat and Neils founded Sorenson Hardware Co. on Riverside Street in Portland in 1983, sealing the business deal with a handshake and became a prosperous small business for 33 years, working long into their 80's until health issues prevailed.



They had three daughters together and who survive Pat. Donna Osleger (David) of Vernon, Conn., Cynthia Harvey (Chris) of Westbrook, and JoAnne "Joie" Black (Ira) of Scarborough. She is also survived by 10 adult grandchildren and 15 adorable great-grandchildren. Pat was the last of the Haskell siblings, being predeceased by Christina Varuzzo, Bernard P. "Buddy" Haskell and Donald F. Haskell. She was also predeceased by a great-grandson. Surviving is a sister-in-law, Pauline Varney of Bridgton.



Throughout the years, Pat enjoyed hosting family and friend gatherings at their summer camp on Sebago Lake, day trips with Neils to the mountains, and long quiet rides. She organized and hosted fundraiser dances as a member of the Building Committee of St. Edmund's Catholic Church in Prides Corner, and enjoyed fun times with their Knights of Columbus friends, and the Prides Corner Volunteer Firemans' group during the many years Neils served as a volunteer firefighter. They vacationed at their timeshares in Marco Island, Fla. but spent the largest part of their lives staying close to home and "upta camp". And let us not forget that shopping was Pat's passion, a love she passed on to her eldest daughter and a couple of the grandchildren.



Family and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation from 4-6 p.m., Monday, April 29, at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St, Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 699 Stevens Ave., Portland followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland.



You may share your condolences at



In lieu of flowers,



donations would be greatly appreciated to:



Multiple Sclerosis



Foundation



National Headquarters



6520 N. Andrews Ave.



Fort Lauderdale, FL



33309-2132 or:



Lewey Body



Dementia Association



912 Killian Hill Rd., S.W.



Lilburn, GA 30047







