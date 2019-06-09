Patricia E. Gee (1947 - 2019)
  • "Pat was amazing. I didn't get to see her this trip to ME..."
    - Paula Lanese
  • "Pat I will always remember how you treated me as one of the..."
    - Doris Stout
  • "Haven't seen you in a long time. Thought of you often. Love..."
    - Tina Golden
  • "Aunt Patty you were always my champion what an amazing..."
    - Debra Coolbrith
  • "She was a special lady,she welcomed us to her home like we..."
    - Sharon Masters
HOBBS FUNERAL HOME
230 COTTAGE RD
South Portland, ME
04106-3802
(207)-799-4472
SOUTH PORTLAND - Patricia E. Gee, 72, passed away suddenly at Maine Medical Center Wednesday, June 5, 2019, after a period of declining health.

She was born in Portland on March 17, 1947, to the late Heber E. Byrnes and Essie M. (Elsemore) Byrnes. She was one of nine children and loved being part of a large family. She loved each of her siblings deeply and had a special connection with each one of them. She often spoke about growing up without any money, but felt having a large family, including many aunts, uncles, and cousins, as well as a large circle of friends, more than made up for it. Many of her childhood friendships lasted throughout her entire life.

Pat was caring, loving, compassionate, thoughtful and selfless. She loved and cared deeper than most, and would do whatever she could for anybody, even people she didn't know. She always saw the good in people and believed everyone deserved a second chance. And usually a third and fourth. She believed the world was full of much more good than bad. She was as happy as she was beautiful. She made friends everywhere she went, because she was genuinely interested in people and their stories. It wasn't unusual for us to find her in deep conversation with someone she had just met at a store, the doctor's office or a restaurant. She never met a stranger. To know her was to love her. She was sympathetic, gentle and kind, and had a way of making everyone feel special.

Pat met her husband, Garry when she was 15. They were married four years later on July 2, 1966. Pat and Garry raised their family in Buxton until moving to South Portland in 2014 due to her declining health and to be closer to their grandchildren. Pat was diagnosed with lung cancer and given 3-6 months to live in May 2015. Showing everyone that she was as strong, stubborn and determined as she was compassionate, she proved statistics are just a number. Even at her sickest she refused to give up. Always keeping an immaculate home, she could often be found dusting while doing a nebulizer treatment or mopping the floor from her walker. It didn't matter how weak or tired she was, it was her priority to make Christmas special for everyone, especially her grandkids. Just this last December she spent many days lying in bed surrounded by gifts and wrapping paper, gifts that she would be sure to have ready in time for Christmas.

18 years of COPD, lung cancer and a myriad of many other illness met their match. She left many doctors in awe of her strength and determination to keep going. She was the strongest person we will ever know. One of her favorite songs to sing to her grandchildren was "You are my Sunshine". We hope she knows that she was and will always be ours.

Pat was predeceased by her parents; and siblings, Donna, Virtue (Babe), Norman (Sonny), Donald, and Robert. She is survived by her husband, Garry Gee Sr.; son, Doug Gee, daughter, Kimberly Fraser, son-in-law, Michael Fraser; granddaughter, Avery Fraser, grandson, Arlington Fraser, granddaughter, Samantha Gee; stepson, Garry Gee Jr.; brothers, Darrell Byrnes, Tom Byrnes (Suzanne), Jim Byrnes (Sharon); and many, many extended family and friends.

As Pat requested, because she didn't want anyone to be sad, there will not be a funeral service. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date to be announced by the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland.

Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 9, 2019
