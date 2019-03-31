SOUTH PORTLAND - Patricia Cook, 82, died peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at Maine Medical Center, surrounded by family. She was a longtime resident of South Portland.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Cook.
A memorial mass will be celebrated on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 150 Black Point Road, Scarborough, Maine, at 11 a.m., followed by a reception in the Concannon Hall. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family from 10 a.m., until the time of service, and also during the reception. A private burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland. Arrangement are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of South Portland. To view Patricia's complete obituary, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.
Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes
1024 Broadway
South Portland, ME 04106
207-773-6511
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 31, 2019