GORHAM – Patricia B. (Jewell) Raven of Gorham, formerly of Bath, passed peacefully away on Feb. 11, 2019. She was born May 30, 1923. in South Portland, the daughter of the late Merle W. and Rosamond B. Jewell.
Patricia graduated from South Portland High School. She married the love of her life, Richard Raven, in 1943 and they shared 64 wonderful years together.
Patricia gave generously of her time, volunteering within her community. She loved her friends and her family dearly and was never happier than when she held a baby in her arms.
In addition to her parents, Patricia was predeceased by her beloved husband, Richard; a sister, Jeanne Perry and her husband, Roger, a brother William Jewell, a brother Elliot Jewell and his wife Eleanor; a son-in-law Allen Johansson; a great-grandson Gavin Johansson.
She is survived by her daughters, Pamela Johansson of Millis, Mass., Kathryn Cameron of Berlin, NH, Margaret Palmer and her husband Gregory of Gorham, a son-in-law John Cameron; seven grandchildren, William Johansson and his wife Ashley, Patricia Prescott and her husband Adam, David Cameron and his wife Shauna, Carol C. Ferrell and her husband Daniel, Matthew Palmer and his wife Sarah, Andrew Palmer and his wife Stacie, Amanda Howe and her husband Jason; 14 great-grandchildren, Chase and Ava Johansson, Kayla Prescott, Luke and Cameron Ferrell, Jacob, Julia and Alexander Palmer, Michael, Elise, and Lillian Palmer, Emma, Hannah and Benjamin Howe; a sister-in-law, Alice Jewell of Woolwich; and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank her devoted caregivers from CHANS of Brunswick, Hospice, and the wonderful staff at Gorham House for their kindnesses and loving care.
A celebration of life will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at the Gorham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 76 State St.
