BIDDEFORD - Patricia B. Pinette, 89, of Biddeford died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 at Maine Medical Center. She was born in Biddeford, Oct. 20, 1929, the daughter of Paul N. and Annie I. (Seavey) Chenard. Patricia was educated locally at St. Mary's School and graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1949.



On June 21, 1952, she married Donald M. Pinette in St. Mary's Church.



Patricia loved the outdoors and prided herself with the times that she spent tending the many flower gardens, rock gardens, and shrubs. She even built a rock wall. She found peace and solace taking care of the property. She also loved to cross country ski. Patricia adored nature and bird watching. She also was an avid reader and was devoted to her Catholic religion.



She was predeceased by her parents; and by four brothers, Robert, Lawrence, Richard (who was killed during World War II), and Philip Chenard, also by three sisters, Beverly Mooney, Alice Casavant, and Frances Callahan.



She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Donald Pinette of Biddeford; two sons of whom she was very proud, Mark L. Pinette of Arundel, Lawrence J. Pinette and wife, Linda Maloy of Old Orchard Beach; two precious grandchildren, Benjamin and Emily Pinette who were the love of her life; one sister, Sr. Ann Paul "Barbara" Daughters of Charity, St.Vincent de Paul of Albany, N.Y., two sisters-in-law, Rejeanne Regan of Berlin, Conn., Priscilla (Pinette) Donahue of Saco, one brother-in-law, Charles Pinette of Falmouth; many nieces and nephews.



There will be no visiting hours and burial will be private at the convenience of the family.







