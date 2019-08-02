YARMOUTH - Patricia Ann Tocher, 87, died on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.
Patricia was born on Aug. 17, 1931, in Bar Harbor, the daughter of the late Robert and Iris (Collins) Haskell. She grew up in Maine, and graduated from South Portland High School. After high school Patricia took a few college classes and started working at a bank. She will be remembered for her love of gardening and the theater, especially Broadway musicals, her passion for volunteering to those in need with soup kitchens, meals on wheels, watching the birds in her yard, and most of all, spending time with her family. She had a vivacious fierceness in life, unforgettable presence, and strong character.
Patricia's family would like to thank the staff at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House for the care and support they gave to Patricia and to her family.
She was predeceased by her former husband, Dr. James Douglas Tocher Jr; two brothers, Paul and Robert Haskell. She is survived by her daughter, Karen Tocher of Connecticut; two sons, Mark Tocher of New York City and Michael Tocher of Maine; four grandchildren, Nichole, James, Danielle, Leigh; three great-grandchildren, Liliana, Briella, and Jimmy.
A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m., on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at the Brooklawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 2002 Congress Street, Portland. A gathering will be held on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, from 1-3 p.m., at Windham Assembly of God, 1051 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. To view Patricia's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 2, 2019