SOUTH PORTLAND - Patricia Ann Darling, 78, died peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019 at the South Portland Nursing Home with her loving family by her side.Patty was born in Portland on April 7, 1940, the daughter of the late Martin F. and Helen G. (McLaughlin) Earles. She attended local schools and graduated from Portland High School in the class of 1958.Patty worked most of her career in the Deli Department at Hannaford, retiring in 2003 after more than 20 years of service. Patty's greatest accomplishment in life was raising her eight children. She loved going to yard sales, annual Christmas parties in her home, trips to the casino, spending time at Willard Beach, and traveling. She was a longtime communicant of Holy Cross Church in South Portland. Patty will always be remembered as a happy and adventurous person, but also loved spending time in her home entertaining family and friends.Patty was predeceased by a son, Bobby Darling; a longtime friend and companion Jerome "Red"Cloutier, four sisters, Constance Lambert, Katherine Kay, Virginia Goodwin, and Mary Sheila Martin, seven brothers, Robert, William, John, Phillip, David, George, and Kevin Earles, she was the last survivor of 12 children. She is survived by four daughters, Marie and her husband Bob Jordan of Standish, Susan and her husband Thomas Mardas of Cornish, Ginny and her husband Scott MacDonald of Naples, Julie and her husband Rick Barrett of Colorado, four sons, Martin and his wife Terri Darling of Gorham, Peter Darling and his companion Anne MacAleese of Standish, David and his wife Tammi Darling of Virginia; 20 grandchildren and nine great- grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of the South Portland Nursing Center for the love and exceptional care shown to their mother during her stay with them.Visiting hours celebrating Patty's life will be held on Monday, Feb.18, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Prayers will be recited at the chapel at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 followed by an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Cross Church, 124 Cottage Road, South Portland. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland. To view Patty's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit







www.ConroyTullyWalker.com Those who wish maymake contributionsin Patty's memory to:Cure SMA925 Busse RoadElk Grove Village, IL 60007www.curesma.org Funeral Home Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes

