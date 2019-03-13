|
WEST NEWFIELD - Patricia Ann Chick, 82, of West Newfield, passed peacefully, surrounded by family and caregivers at Avita of Wells, Maine, on March 11, 2019.Pat was born in Lewiston, Maine, on April 25, 1936, the daughter of Walter and Anna Clark. She grew up in Kittery, Maine, before meeting her husband Richard of 47 years. Pat and Richard started their family in Kittery where the children attended school. They then moved to Acton where they enjoyed life on Square Pond. Pat loved everything about lake life, particularly swimming and water skiing in the summer and snowmobiling in the winter. As Pat and her husband got older, they decided that they would relocate and they moved to West Newfield where she enjoyed her later years. Pat had a very strong sense of right and wrong and honesty was always very important. Family was first and foremost in her life and she devoted herself to ensuring their happiness. She will always be remembered as a very kind, caring woman that touched many lives, young and old alike.Pat was predeceased by her husband, Richard A. Chick; her son, Timothy D. Chick; and by her daughter, Katherine A Chick.She is survived by her son, John A. Chick and his wife, Kim, of Lebanon, Maine; a grandson, Justin Chick and his fiancée, Erin McKay, of Eliot, Maine, a great-grandson, Caden and a great-granddaughter, Maiya; a sister, Alice (Betty) Burnsed of St. George, Ga.; a niece, Susan Turner, her husband, Willard, and their children; and a nephew, Michael Burnsed, his wife, Missy, and their son, Brian.Visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m., with a funeral service following at 3 p.m., on Friday, March 15, at the Lafrance-Lambert & Black Funeral Home, located at 29 Winter St., in Sanford. Interment will be in the spring at Brooks Memorial Cemetery in Eliot.Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale. To leave a message of condolence for the family please visit www.blackfuneralhomes.com.
