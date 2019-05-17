Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Ann Blake. View Sign Service Information Coastal Cremation Services 471 Deering Avenue Portland , ME 04103 (207)-699-6171 Obituary

PORTLAND - Patricia Ann Blake, of Portland, 74, passed away peacefully on April 26, 2019 after a courageous battle with lung cancer. She was born on July 13, 1944 to Ellen and Perley M. Blake of Portland.



Patty was a kind and loving person, who devoted much of her life to the care of her mother and the well-being of her family and friends. She was loved by all who met her, and she always left behind a friendly and warm impression. She will be sadly missed by all of her friends and acquaintances at 100 State Street, in Portland. She loved to attend family gatherings, cookouts, Beano nights, rub scratch tickets and daily visits to Cumby's; she also enjoyed trips to the casino, the New England Patriots and Tom Brady, Italian sandwiches with her family on the Eastern Promenade, all pets, and the children and teachers at the Foster Grandparent's Program, at Catherine Day Morrill Day Nursery, in Portland. She especially enjoyed caring for and driving her mother around Portland experiencing the hustle and bustle of the city.



She is survived by her sister, Katherine Blake Kilmartin and late brother-in-law, James P. Kilmartin and their three children: Kevin M. and Dennis J. Kilmartin and Kellie A. and her husband, Phil J. Selberg, all of Portland; a very close cousin, Faye, and her husband, Jan Allen of Gorham; her brother, Peter M. Blake and his wife, Jill M. of Yarmouth and their two children: Christopher P. and Ashleigh M. Blake, both of Portland; and her aunts, uncles and many cousins and friends.



A private burial will be held at Forest City Cemetery in South Portland, later this month, and a celebration of life will be held at a place and time to be determined.



To view Patricia's guestbook or to leave the family an online condolence please visit,







