Memorial service
View Map
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Committal
View Map
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
1:00 PM
FREEPORT - Patricia A. Williams, 77, of Knotty Pine Drive, passed away on May 15, 2019. She was born in Brookline, Mass., daughter of Ernest and Frances (Panico) Woods.
She grew up in Falmouth, Maine, and graduated from Falmouth High School then earned an associate degree in accounting from Westbrook College. She married Norman Williams on July 28, 1968.
They raised two daughters and two sons. Her passion for and love of children led her to open the Tiny Tots Nursery School in Freeport which operated successfully for many years.
She was heavily involved in the Order of the Eastern Star where she held offices of Past Worthy Matron of Casco chapter #160, Past District Deputy of Grand Chapter, Past Grand Ester of Maine and Past Grand Representative of Maine.
Patricia grew up on Town Landing Road in Falmouth, Maine, where she enjoyed time on the ocean with a "door always open" welcome for anyone that might stop by. Her mother "Fran" ran the Galley Restaurant in Falmouth and Patricia would work there through the summer months.
In her free time, she enjoyed knitting, spending time with her grandchildren, cruising Casco Bay on their boat "Trisha's Listing" and vacationing on cruises with her husband, Norm, that included travel to Alaska, the Panama Canal and the Caribbean among many destinations. "Trish" was known for her wonderful cooking talent and routinely hosted groups large and small; especially during holidays.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Norman Williams of Freeport; children, Lynn Williams, Sally Williams and her husband, Thomas Greco, Daniel Williams, Matthew Williams and his wife, Sarah Williams; her grandchildren, Chase Baker, Joshua Burgess, Emily Goulette and their spouses and Hannah and Molly Williams; also a great-grandson, Jackson Goulette.
She was predeceased by a great-grandson, Joshua Goulette in 2013, and her dear grandson, Brandon Williams, in 2016.
A memorial and celebration of Patricia's life will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth, Maine, followed by a brief reception with family and friends; with committal at 1 p.m., Holy Cross Cemetery, Yarmouth, Maine.
Please visit www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to sign Patricia's online guest book.
In lieu of flowers,
the family requests contributions to:
Brandon Sterling Williams Memorial Scholarship Fund
Bath Savings Institution
189 Lower Main St.
Freeport, ME 04032
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 19, 2019
