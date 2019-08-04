Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia A. Lockard. View Sign Service Information Wilson Funeral Home, LLC 24 Shaker Road Gray , ME 04039 (207)-657-3204 Obituary

GRAY - Patricia A. Lockard died Aug. 2, 2019, after a long period of declining health. She was born in Gray on Oct. 3, 1937, the youngest of nine children of Annie Coughlin Carr and Peter Joseph Carr. Pat's older brothers taught her to drive the family's logging truck when she was 11 and she considered herself a gifted driver for the rest of her life! She also learned to play the piano well as a child and it was a skill she and those around her continued to enjoy.



Pat attended Pennell Institute, where she met and married Robert A Lockard. She and Bob settled in Gray where they raised their two children, Laurie and Mark. After her children were grown, she attended SMVTI and earned her LPN degree. Nursing was a perfect match for her caring nature, strong work ethic, and attention to detail.



Patsy was a sight to be seen on a dance floor. She enjoyed socializing and was always quick to fire off feisty one liners and quips. She kept everyone around her on their toes, even when they didn't want to be! Outings with her lifelong friends often left them all laughing until they cried. She had a green thumb and worked lovingly on her gardens. Immediately upon arrival, guests were taken on a tour and formally introduced to her beloved plants. In her later years she volunteered her time caring for the gardens at Maine Wildlife Park in Gray. Pat cooked and baked to exacting standards, and often made pies to donate to community events. She loved parties and was an attentive hostess. Her friends and family all enjoyed picking up the ringing phone on their birthday to hear her playing them a spirited "Happy Birthday" serenade on the piano.



Most notably, Patricia cared selflessly for the people in her life. Hardly a day or night passed when one of her five grandchildren wasn't at her house being fed and loved. She worried about her family, and she called to let them know if inclement weather was heading their way, no matter where they were on the map.



She was predeceased by Robert Lockard; her beloved son, Mark Lockard; three half siblings; six brothers, and two sisters. She is survived by several special nieces and nephews; grandsons, Rory Lockard, Mark Lockard, and Matthew Gage Burnell; granddaughters, Leanne Bernier and Rachel Bernier Doucette; grandson-in-law, Jon Doucette; three great-grandsons; daughter Laurie Bernier; and son-in-law James Bernier.



Although she did have a deep appreciation for flowers, in Patricia's memory we ask that you simply take good care of the ones you love.



No funeral at her request.







