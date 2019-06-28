Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia A. Hjort. View Sign Service Information Cote Funeral Home 87 James St Saco , ME 04072 (207)-284-4464 Funeral service 2:00 PM First Parish Congregational Church Saco , ME View Map Obituary

SACO - Patricia A. Hjort, 88, of Saco, passed on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at home.



She was born in Brunswick on Oct. 5, 1930, a daughter of Robert P. and Caroline (Swett) Anderson. She graduated from Brunswick High School, class of 1948. In 1951, Patricia graduated from Maine General Nursing Program.



On Oct. 6, 1951, she married her husband Richard.



Patricia was employed as a nurse for Saco Osteopathic Hospital for 10 years. She also worked as a public health nurse for York County for 20 years, retiring in 1982. Later, Patricia was a school nurse for grades K-8 for the Saco Public School System, retiring in 1995.



Her hobbies included square dancing and line dancing. She enjoyed fishing and any outdoor activities. She was a New England sports fan following Patriot football.



Most of all, Patricia loved her family, always proud of her children and grandchildren's accomplishments. The family has created many wonderful memories that they will hold on to and cherish forever. She will be sadly missed.



Mrs. Hjort was a member of First Parish Congregational Church in Saco.



She was predeceased by her husband Richard R. Hjort Sr. on Feb. 6, 1996 and by two brothers Robert and Donald Anderson.



She is survived by three children Michael A. Hjort and his wife Leotta, Richard R. Hjort and his wife Judy and Deborah Hjort and her wife Nancy Niven; 11 grandchildren Chris, Kasie, Michelle, Jennie, Jen, Michael, Nathan, Alissa, Heather, Taj and VY; and 15 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister-in-law Jackie Anderson; nieces and nephews.



A Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019, at First Parish Congregational Church in Saco. Burial will be at a later date. Arrangements are by Cote Funeral Home, Saco.







SACO - Patricia A. Hjort, 88, of Saco, passed on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at home.She was born in Brunswick on Oct. 5, 1930, a daughter of Robert P. and Caroline (Swett) Anderson. She graduated from Brunswick High School, class of 1948. In 1951, Patricia graduated from Maine General Nursing Program.On Oct. 6, 1951, she married her husband Richard.Patricia was employed as a nurse for Saco Osteopathic Hospital for 10 years. She also worked as a public health nurse for York County for 20 years, retiring in 1982. Later, Patricia was a school nurse for grades K-8 for the Saco Public School System, retiring in 1995.Her hobbies included square dancing and line dancing. She enjoyed fishing and any outdoor activities. She was a New England sports fan following Patriot football.Most of all, Patricia loved her family, always proud of her children and grandchildren's accomplishments. The family has created many wonderful memories that they will hold on to and cherish forever. She will be sadly missed.Mrs. Hjort was a member of First Parish Congregational Church in Saco.She was predeceased by her husband Richard R. Hjort Sr. on Feb. 6, 1996 and by two brothers Robert and Donald Anderson.She is survived by three children Michael A. Hjort and his wife Leotta, Richard R. Hjort and his wife Judy and Deborah Hjort and her wife Nancy Niven; 11 grandchildren Chris, Kasie, Michelle, Jennie, Jen, Michael, Nathan, Alissa, Heather, Taj and VY; and 15 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister-in-law Jackie Anderson; nieces and nephews.A Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019, at First Parish Congregational Church in Saco. Burial will be at a later date. Arrangements are by Cote Funeral Home, Saco. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com