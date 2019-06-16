Pasquale Tranquillo

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pasquale Tranquillo.
Obituary

SCARBOROUGH - Pasquale Tranquillo, 88, of Freeport passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House. He was the husband of Mary Patterson.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 2 – 4:40 p.m. at the Amvets Post 2,

148 North Road, Yarmouth.

For a complete obituary, to sign Pasquale's guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family, please visit www.advantageportland.com.

Send Flowers
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com