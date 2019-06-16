SCARBOROUGH - Pasquale Tranquillo, 88, of Freeport passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House. He was the husband of Mary Patterson.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 2 – 4:40 p.m. at the Amvets Post 2,
148 North Road, Yarmouth.
For a complete obituary, to sign Pasquale's guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family, please visit www.advantageportland.com.
