SCARBOROUGH - Pamela Martin Tourangeau, 82, of Scarborough, passed away peacefully on March 24, 2019, at the Holbrook Health Center of Piper Shores in Scarborough. She was born in New York City on April 24, 1936. The daughter of Christian Frederick Martin lll and Daisy Belle Allen, she was raised in Nazareth, Pa. Pamela attended The Moravian Seminary and Moravian College.Pamela was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed playing cards, word games, and summers at Higgins Beach.She was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Arthur Paul Tourangeau; and her son, David Allan Tourangeau.She is survived by her daughter, Mary Elizabeth Tourangeau of Scarborough; her granddaughter, Emily Rebekah Tourangeau of Scarborough; her nephew, Christian Frederick Martin lV and his wife, Diane; and great-niece, Claire of Bethlehem, Pa.; and her foster granddaughter, Jessica Duryea of BelAir, Md.Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at First Lutheran Church, 132 Auburn St., Portland. A funeral service follows at 2 p.m. at the church.The family would like to thank the staff of the Holbrook Health center for the wonderful care that Pam received there.Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, 671 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to:
Give A Child A Chance,
in care of First
Lutheran Church
132 Auburn Street
Portland, ME 04103
Hobbs Funeral Home - Scarborough - Scarborough
671 U.S. Route 1
Scarborough, ME 04074
207-883-5599
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 27, 2019