|
WENHAM, Mass. - Pamela Drake McCormick passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at home in Wenham, Mass., at age 68, after a long and courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by her family.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pamela Drake McCormick.
Pam was the daughter of Dr. Emerson Hadley Drake and Nancy Pingree Drake of Falmouth Foreside. She attended Waynflete School in Portland, and graduated from Garrison Forest School in Garrison, Md., and graduated from Sweet Briar College in Amherst, Va., in 1972. After graduation she worked for an advertising agency in Boston, Mass., and then moved to Washington, D.C., where she worked for an educational consulting agency under Dr. Luther Terry, formerly Surgeon General of the United States.
It was in Washington, D.C., where she met her future husband, Gardner V. McCormick, a former U.S. Marine and Vietnam veteran, from Richmond, Va. They married in 1977 and moved back to New England, finally settling in Wenham, Mass., where they raised their three children, Tucker, Timothy and Molly.
Throughout Pam's life, community service was a guiding force. She served on many boards in the area, including president of the Parents Association and trustee at Brookwood School in Manchester, Mass. She also served as the president of the Friends of Beverly Hospital in Beverly, Mass., and president of the Friends of Cutler School in Wenham, Mass. Pam was the first female captain of tennis at Myopia Hunt Club in South Hamilton, Mass. She served on the Board of The Hamilton Wenham Education Fund, a non-profit organization that makes grants for curriculum advancement in the local public schools. She served as this organization's administrator for over 10 years, helping it advance the provision of enhanced curricula for public school students in the Hamilton Wenham Regional School system.
Pam is survived by her devoted husband of 42 years, Gardner; and their children, Tucker, of Lafayette, Colo., Timothy of Denver, Colo. and Molly, also of Denver, Colo.; as well as her granddaughters, Ella and Corinna McCormick of Lafayette, Colo. She is also survived by her brothers, David Drake and wife, Kathleen (Walsh) of Bonita Springs, Fla., and Falmouth, Maine, Peter Drake and wife, Nancy (Hoehn) of Spring Island, S.C., and Jonathan Drake and wife, Catherine (Colton) of St. Davids, Pa.
A private burial service is planned. A Celebration of Life will be held at Myopia Hunt Club, 435 Bay Road, South Hamilton, Mass. on Saturday, June 8.
Arrangements by Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, Beverly. Information, directions, condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Pam to the
Massachusetts General Hospital
in support of the Elizabeth and Michael Ruane Center for Endocrine Tumors:
attention Carrie Powers,
MGH Development Office,
125 Nashua Street,
Suite 540,
Boston, MA 02114,
or the Kaplan Family
Hospice House,
c/o ,
75 Sylvan Street,
Suite B-102,
Danvers, MA 01923
Campbell Funeral Home
525 Cabot Street
Beverly, MA 01915
(978) 922-1113
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Feb. 17, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|