GORHAM – Ovide "Joe" Joseph Nugent, 67, passed away at his home on Feb. 9, 2019. He was born in Portland on June 24, 1951, the son of Arthur "Peachy" Nugent and Nina Nugent (Larrivee).



He attended Gorham schools and graduated from Gorham High School. He served in the US Navy. Joe worked at Hannaford Corporate Office (Delhaize) in Scarborough where he retired.



Family meant the world to Joe and his favorite place to be was in his garden. He had a green thumb like no other and really had a knack of rehabilitating plants back to their original living beauty.



He was predeceased by his parents; a niece, Annette Landry of Westbrook; and two great-grandsons, Nathan and Brendon Weemes.



Joe is survived by his uncle and aunt, James and Margie Nugent of Gorham; his sons,



James Nugent and wife Sabrina of Windham and their children Kaylee, Alisa, Jasmine and Casie; Timothy Nugent and his children Sarah, Skylar, Savannah, Sydney and Daisy; Joseph Nugent and wife Geri of Ohio and their children Nicholas, Haley, Matthew; his daughters, Tabatha Kelley and husband Brett of Ohio and their children Jamothy, Leigha Weemes, Kerra, and Aaron; Angela Nugent of Ohio and her children Alexis Wrede, Tyler Wrede, and Bradon Mason; sisters, Mary Landry of Westbrook, Virginia Williamson and husband George of Connecticut; and brother, Kerry Nugent and wife Teri of Hollis; great-grandson Kaiden Weemes and three more great-grandchildren are expected; also numerous nieces, nephews; and cousins whom he loved very much.



A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 at Cressey Road United Methodist Church, 81 Cressey Road, Gorham.



To express condolences and to participate in Joe's online tribute, please visit







