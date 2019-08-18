Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ottavia Sangillo Corey. View Sign Obituary

FALMOUTH - Ottavia Sangillo Corey, 80, passed away Aug. 7, 2019, at her home surrounded by her children, husband, and her beloved cats.



Tavia was born in Portland, Maine, on Jan. 28, 1939. She was the daughter of Michael and Louise Sangillo. She grew up on Middle Street in Portland, Maine's Little Italy. She graduated from Portland High School, class of 1957.



Tavia worked for Valley's restaurant, Casco Bay Printing, Colonial Offset Printing, Maine Medical Center Payroll department that she retired from after 30 years.



She raised her three children alone with the help of her mother and sisters. She juggled three jobs at one point to support her children. Never one to shy away from volunteering, she became a Cub Scout Den Mother and took all the boys overnight camping with little Cathy in tow! She never missed a science fair, little league or basketball game. Her unconditional love and support for her children was always a top priority.



Tavia had a twinkle in her eyes and a million-dollar smile that she shared with everyone she met. Tavia was an extremely social person from a very young age, a rebel at best, throughout life. She could not walk into a store without knowing someone!



On July 8, 1977, she married Richard Corey, they celebrated their 42nd anniversary this year. They were best friends who enjoyed music and dancing, endless nights of long conversations with one another, serious scrabble games - dictionary on the table. They shared an unconditional love and respect for one another, guiding them through good and challenging times in life. She and Richard made a tradition of gatherings family and friends at their home where the door was always open for all. They hosted epic cookouts, lobster bakes, New Year's Eve Surf n' Turf, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Dinner, with each event having a legendary and bottomless pot of homemade meatballs and sauce on the stove. Nobody left hungry or without Tav's Tupperware containers full of her famous meatballs. She loved these gatherings touching many lives with her generosity and love.



Tavia recently celebrated her 80th birthday with 50 of her closest family and friends where everyone had a chance to reminisce. She had a blast that day and was touched by love support surrounding her.



Tavia provided her family and friends with a "living wake" at her home, where over 90 people came once again through her "open door" to gather around so she could tell them how much she loved them and they reflected that love back to her. She had the twinkle in her eyes and the million-dollar smile for each person. Our hearts are full and our eyes overflow, we love you Tav!



Ottavia Corey was predeceased by her father, Michael Sangillo; mother, Louise Sangillo; and sister, Dolly Sangillo. She is survived by her husband of 42 yrs, Richard Corey; her sons, Michael Welch and partner Edward Maus, Benjamin Welch and wife Cassie; daughter, Catherine Corey and partner Kristin Grant; sisters, Cathy Naples and brother in law Nick Naples, Ann Prive, Lou Ann Ryder; grandchildren, Brock and Hasia Welch; stepchildren, Lauren Corey, Steven Corey, David Corey and their spouses; stepgrandchildren, Owen, John Marshall, Josephine, Sam, Isaac, Henry; and her many nieces and nephews.



Tavia's family would like to thank the following people for the unequivocal compassion, kindness, and support she received and our family: Dr. Evans and his entire team at the New England Cancer Center, Dr. Patricia Phillips, Hospice of Southern Maine and CN Philip McCormick, CNA Cassie Taylor, Home Instead Caregivers, Falmouth Fire and Rescue Sarah, Eric and team.



A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at Pine Grove Cemetery, Route 88, Falmouth, Maine. Following the service, the family will be hosting a celebration of life party "Tavia Style" at the home of Benjamin and Cassie Welch, 56 Strawberry Ridge Lane, Cumberland.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the following on Tavia's behalf:



Maine Cancer Foundation



170 US Route 1 #250



Falmouth, ME 04105



Hospice of Southern Maine



180 US Route One



Scarborough, ME 04074



HART Animal Rescue and Shelter for Cats



302 Range Road



Cumberland, ME 04021







