Service Information Dolby, Blais & Segee - Westbrook Chapel 35 Church Street Westbrook , ME 04092 (207)-854-2741 Funeral service 10:00 AM Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church 565 Main St. Westbrook , ME

WESTBROOK - Oswyn K. "Ozzie" Hammond, 94, a longtime resident of Westbrook, died in Hospice in Massachusetts on July 25, 2019. One of seven children, he was born "on the farm" on Hardscrabble Road in Auburn, Maine, was homeschooled by his grandmother in the elementary grades, and then graduated from Edward Little High School. He ran the farm while getting a degree in Chemistry at Bates College, Lewiston. There he met his wife, Nancy, who became the mother of their six children. They moved to Westbrook a few years later, when he began work at S.D. Warren as a research chemist. He was a valued employee there for about 35 years, until his retirement, and received a U.S. government patent for his work in printing technology.Always a "people person," Ozzie was active in church groups, first with the Westbrook First Baptist church and later with the Westbrook-Warren Congregational church. His independent Biblical scholarship -- and his warm, inviting manner -- enriched Sunday School classes for youth and adults. Discovering the world of campgrounds allowed him to begin to fulfill his life-long love of travel and learning, and he shared that experience and love with his children. Even after he left the farm, he had vegetable gardens where he taught his children how to care for plants. He began running short distances, inspired by the fitness goals of the "Boys Brigade" that he mentored at the Baptist church. He stretched the distance to a mile after reading Aerobics by Ken Cooper, and when his high-school-age sons started running distance road races, he joined them, even training for and completing marathons in his 50's. His enthusiasm for fitness in later life took the forms of playing tennis, swimming indoors, and taking a three-mile walk around Westbrook in the early mornings. After a divorce from Nancy, some years later he met Lorraine, of California, and they became a "bi-coastal couple," travelling widely and keeping up with children and grandchildren on both coasts for about 15 years. Also after retirement, his love of helping others really blossomed. For several years he worked with Ingraham Volunteers handling phone services for the hearing impaired. Then for many years he volunteered at hospitals in both Maine and California, being honored as "Volunteer of the Year." After Lorraine's death, he re-connected with a mutual friend, Sheila, also widowed, and spent many loving years with her, eventually tending her in her long final illness. When his own health failed in his early 90's, he went to live with his son Ken and family, where he greatly appreciated the warm welcome and loving care they gave unstintingly. Wherever Ozzie went, even when he was ill and in a hospital or facility, he would question the staff and other patients about their lives, listening appreciatively as they shared their stories with him. His caring nature, calm presence, and generous spirit drew people to trust him and value his friendship. His children benefitted immeasurably from his active, loving, and instructive parenting and from his example of how to live life well.He is survived by five children and their spouses; one sister; eight grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and many whom he cared for so warmly.A funeral service for Oswyn will be 10 a.m., Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 565 Main St., Westbrook with a reception following the service. Following the reception, interment will take place at Mt. View Cemetery, Auburn. To leave online condolences, visit







