Olive-Anne (Kimball) Scott

Service Information
Graveside service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Number 4 Cemetery
Lovell, ME
Obituary
LOVELL - Mrs. Olive-Anne (Kimball) Scott passed away peacefully at 11:45 p.m. on Jan. 17, 2019.

Olive-Anne grew up in Lovell, the adopted daughter of Fred Don Kimball and Irma Towle Kimball. She graduated from Fryeburg Academy in 1950 and went on to attend Boston Conservatory. She taught Piano in her home for over 22 years and was an Area Representative for EFFS.

She is survived by her sons, Fred Scott of Vermont, Doug Scott of Massachusetts, daughter Cecilia Scott of Massachusetts; six grandchildren; and two great-granddaughters.

A graveside service will be held on May 11, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at the Number 4 Cemetery in Lovell, Maine.

Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 6, 2019
