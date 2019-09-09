|
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home
Celebration of Life
Following Services
WINDHAM - Norman T. McLeod, 90, passed away at his Windham cottage on Sept. 4, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. The son of John and Albina (Charland) McLeod, he was born in Portland and attended Cathedral and Cheverus High Schools. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1946, traveled the world then retired in 1966 from the submarine service as chief of the boat aboard the USS Sailfish. It was during this time, he was called on to participate in the investigation of the loss of the submarine USS Thresher. During his military career, he found and married the love of his life, June (Larson) McLeod. Together they lived in many states, including Hawaii, eventually settling in Portland. After military retirement, he worked for Ballard Oil Co., then as a refrigeration mechanic for A & P groceries stores. Later, with his brothers, he owned and operated Mcleod's Restaurant, in New Gloucester. Most recently, he owned and operated McLeod's Refrigeration Service, specializing in restaurant and grocery store equipment. Norman had many loves. Most important was his wife, children and many grandchildren. He also enjoyed his summer cottage. He was very involved in the community with veteran affairs and was a member of the American Legion Post 86 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6859 which he served as previous commander. He was also a member of the Holland Club, a veterans club for submariners. He was a fabulous cook and prepared countless meals at the VFW for Thanksgiving, Christmas and the monthly Life Member Breakfasts. In addition to his parents and wife, Norman is predeceased by his brothers, Merton, John, Francis, Daniel, sisters, Patricia, Ellen Pride; and grandson, Scott McLeod. He is survived by his son, Thomas McLeod and wife, Susan of Gorham, his daughters, Laurie Anderson of Gorham, Diana Mathews and husband, Sterling of Gorham and Jennifer Miller of Westbrook. He is also survived by his nine grandchildren, Jessica, Thomas Jr., Michelle, Miranda, Kelly, Jeffrey, Michael, Kayla and Linnaea; seven great-grandchildren, Ashley, Sean, Arianna, Ryenne, Toren, Ryker and Ella; and two great-great-grandchildren, Maxwell and Vante. Family and friends are invited to attend an hour of visitation from 2-3 p.m. on Friday, September 13, at Jones Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, where a memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. A celebration of life will follow at VFW Post 6859, 687 Forest Ave., Portland. A private burial will be held at a later time. Please visit www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to sign Norman's online guestbook. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Southern Maine, 180 U.S. Route 1 # 1, Scarborough, ME 04074
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 9, 2019
