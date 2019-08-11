PORTLAND - Norman R. Wheeler, 92, of Portland passed away Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.
Norman was born in Lynn, Mass., on Jan. 2, 1927, the son of the late John and Gladys (Melanson) Wheeler. He attended schools in Lynn and after graduation joined the U.S. Navy serving in South America during World War II.
He worked for many years for General Electric and in the electrical field here in Maine. After his retirement, he drove cars for area auto dealers. Norman was a life member of the Federal Lodge #51 of Masons in New Hampshire.
Norman was predeceased by a sister, Constance; and by brothers, Harold, Arthur, Kenneth, Leonard; and by a granddaughter, Jessica Ann Wheeler.
He is survived by his wife, Jo-Anne and sons, Kent of Kennebunk, Lyle (Cheryl) of North Carolina, and Jason (Karen) of Lyman. He is also survived by five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Private services will be held under the direction of Coastal Cremation Services, Portland. Thanks go to the Northern Light Home Care and Hospice and Joyce of Anytime Home Care Services.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 11, 2019