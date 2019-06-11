Guest Book View Sign Obituary





Who could know how life would turn out for our old man? Distance and divorce and career and evolution changed how and where he lived but please know he was Rose and Ray's son; he was Phil's younger brother, he had children named Ray, Norman, Diana, Andrew, Tommy and Joe and eight grandchildren; there were partners named Elizabeth, Jewell, Carol, and Diane; he had friends named Gordon and Basil. He attended Holy Cross School, was raised a Catholic, rode a Harley Davidson in high school, joined the Navy, shopped at the Market Basket, owned Corvettes, had a camp, hunted deer, could smash a baseball, loved the Red Sox, carved wooden birds and collected antiques.



Some of us will never lose a child or a marriage or a job but unfortunately some may experience all three. Dad proved to us that life has to go on even when the chips are down. The last couple of years, he has been afflicted with the effects of a severe stroke. Recently he has been living at the VA hospital in Scarborough and before that, under the dear care of his soul mate Diane. We appreciate how devoted she and everyone at the hospital have been these last several years.



We have some really good friends and family who we know would likely attend the funeral services but Diane has asked that the services for our father remain private. His brother Phil is unable to travel from Florida but his heart is still here with his brother in Maine. Thank you for any kind thoughts and prayers you may extend to him and his family and to ours.



Well this is it - Goodbye to the life of Norman Raymond Locke Sr. It seems too short and yet it was a good long run. Thank you from the Lockes and to everyone who has helped us along the way. God Bless you all.



Kisses and hugs Dad. Hope to see you in Heaven.







WINDHAM - So what do we say to a man who gave us life and work ethic; who gave us brown eyes, brown hair and an honest soul; a love for dogs; who taught us how to grow a lawn, weed a garden, survive, fight and figure it out? We say thanks Dad.Who could know how life would turn out for our old man? Distance and divorce and career and evolution changed how and where he lived but please know he was Rose and Ray's son; he was Phil's younger brother, he had children named Ray, Norman, Diana, Andrew, Tommy and Joe and eight grandchildren; there were partners named Elizabeth, Jewell, Carol, and Diane; he had friends named Gordon and Basil. He attended Holy Cross School, was raised a Catholic, rode a Harley Davidson in high school, joined the Navy, shopped at the Market Basket, owned Corvettes, had a camp, hunted deer, could smash a baseball, loved the Red Sox, carved wooden birds and collected antiques.Some of us will never lose a child or a marriage or a job but unfortunately some may experience all three. Dad proved to us that life has to go on even when the chips are down. The last couple of years, he has been afflicted with the effects of a severe stroke. Recently he has been living at the VA hospital in Scarborough and before that, under the dear care of his soul mate Diane. We appreciate how devoted she and everyone at the hospital have been these last several years.We have some really good friends and family who we know would likely attend the funeral services but Diane has asked that the services for our father remain private. His brother Phil is unable to travel from Florida but his heart is still here with his brother in Maine. Thank you for any kind thoughts and prayers you may extend to him and his family and to ours.Well this is it - Goodbye to the life of Norman Raymond Locke Sr. It seems too short and yet it was a good long run. Thank you from the Lockes and to everyone who has helped us along the way. God Bless you all.Kisses and hugs Dad. Hope to see you in Heaven. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 11, 2019

