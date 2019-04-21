SOUTH PORTLAND - Norman Jay Vance, Jr., 71, of South Portland, Maine, unexpectedly passed away on April 15, 2019, at his residence. Jay was born in Portland on Nov. 26, 1947, the son of the late Norman J. and L. Bernice (Cook) Vance.
Jay graduated from South Portland High School in 1966 as a football co-captain and class officer. He earned football All State status in his senior year. He graduated from the University of Maine at Orono, where he also played football and was a member of Phi Eta Kappa Fraternity. He received his Bachelor's in Education degree in 1970.
On Jan. 25, 1969, he married his wife of 50 years, Martha Chadwick. Jay taught English at Rockland High School and was an assistant football coach before obtaining his Master's in Education. He then taught English and was head football coach at MCI in Pittsfield before accepting and teaching and football coaching position at South Portland High School. After nine years, he left teaching and entered into the insurance field where he managed the Brooks Agency's Gorham office for many years. While in Gorham Jay and his son, Michael, started the Gorham High School football program. He returned to teaching and coaching at Scarborough High School, retiring in 2015.
Jay spent the next few years traveling with his wife and attending the sporting events, dance and piano recitals of his grandchildren. To them he was "Bampie" and they adored him. He was looking forward to the birth of another granddaughter in September. He had coached several of his four childrens' sports teams, spent countless hours practicing with his kids and was their biggest fan, never missing the many events they participated in.
Jay had a keen interest in literature, primarily nonfiction. He was known for his wit and dry sense of humor and was a devoted Red Sox, Patriots and University of Maine football fan. He was also an accomplished artist finding his niche in pen and ink drawings and also watercolor. He participated in Art in the Park for the last two summers.
Jay is survived by his wife, Martha (Chadwick) Vance; son, Michael J. Vance, his wife Mercedes and their daughters, Abigail and Grace of Scarborough; son, Daniel S. Vance, his wife Jacqueline and their daughters Helen and Suzanna of Bend, Ore.; daughter, Lauren Sawyer, her husband Scott, and their daughters Emma and Ava of Scarborough; and daughter Meghan Potts, her husband Nicholas and their son Bryant of Windham; his brother Stephen Vance and his wife Gloria of Harpswell and brother David Vance and his wife Nancy of Bluffton, S.C. He is also survived by several loving nieces and nephews. Jay is predeceased by his brother Philip Vance of Cumberland, Maine.
A funeral will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd., So. Portland, ME 04106 with visiting hours from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., funeral service from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m., and a reception will follow. Interment will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.
