TOPSHAM - A Memorial Mass for Norma Joan "Tiger" McCarthy, who passed away on Jan. 18, will be held at 10 a.m., on Saturday, June 29, at St. Patrick's Church in Newcastle.Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main Street, Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting: www.StrongHancock.com.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: Damariscotta River Association PO Box 333 Damariscotta, ME 04543
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 20, 2019