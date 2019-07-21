Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma Jean (Osteen) Comeau. View Sign Service Information A.T. Hutchins, LLC - Portland 660 Brighton Avenue Portland , ME 04102 (207)-878-3246 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM The Maine Irish Heritage Center (formally St. Dominic's Church) 34 Gray St. Portland , ME View Map Obituary

SOUTH PORTLAND - Norma Jean (Osteen) Comeau left this world suddenly on July 11, 2019, after a brief illness.



She was born Sept. 21, 1950, to Norma Crawford and Leslie Osteen at the home of her maternal grandmother in East Sebago, Maine. Only two pounds at birth, she was not expected to live, but did she ever!



Norma was educated in Portland schools until meeting the love of her life, Joseph Francis Comeau. They were married in 1966 and moved their quickly growing family to Windham, where they raised their five children. Norma and Joe were married almost 48 years, until his passing in 2014.



Norma was a homemaker and bookkeeper for her husband's business until their youngest child entered high school. It was then that she took a job outside the home, and HER LIFE truly began. Norma went to work for Filenes, which later became Macy's. She absolutely LOVED her job.



Affectionately known as "Little Norma," one would have to look closely amid the clothing racks or call out her name to find her, but there she always was with the sweetest smile, ready to help. She worked at Macy's full time for almost 20 years, right up until the day she died. She was so happy being independent and making her own money, of which she spent every last dime spoiling everyone! But most of all, she loved her co-workers, her MACY'S FAMILY, and they loved her. They especially loved her famous cookies, of which she made dozen upon dozen for friends and family and charity as well. She never shared her recipe with a single person, and unfortunately the magic of her cookies has passed on with her. She would only say that her secret ingredient was love.



Norma was a remarkable, resilient woman; the brightest little light. A self-professed "Happy Little Camper," Norma was simply in love with life. If you ever had the pleasure of spending one single moment in her presence, you were loved by her too.



Norma is survived by her children: Son, Joseph D. Comeau, his wife Dawn (Benoit) Comeau and their three girls, Kayla, Faith and Abby McNeice; daughter, Christy Comeau-Pierce, her husband Brian Pierce, and his four children, Brian, Richard, Nick, and Rebecca Pierce and their families; son, Daniel T. Comeau and his wife, Alison (Frank) Comeau; son, Thomas M. Comeau, his wife Maya Mahoney, and their children, Ava Joan and Luke Francis Comeau; and, daughter, Danielle (Comeau) Lloyd and her husband, Erik Lloyd.



Norma is also survived by her mother, Norma V. Thorn, brother, Richard Osteen, sister, Diane Spradlin, sister, Margaret Bennett, brother, Leslie Osteen, and sister, Monica Chretien, along with their families and others too numerous to mention.



The family sincerely thanks A.T. Hutchins Home for their excellent, compassionate care.



A Celebration of Norma's Life will be held on Sunday, Sept. 22, 1 p.m., at The Maine Irish Heritage Center (formally St. Dominic's Church), 34 Gray St. Portland, Maine. To offer condolences and share memories, please go to



In lieu of flowers



please consider making



a donation in



Norma's honor to



The Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland (ARLGP)



217 Landing Road



Westbrook, ME 04092







