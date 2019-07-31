STANDISH - Nicholas A. Wilson, 34, of Standish, unexpectedly was called to heaven on Saturday, July 27, 2019.
The full obituary and online condolence messages are available at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, www.mainefuneral.com
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 1, from 1 -2 p.m., followed by a 2 p.m. service at Living Waters Christian Church, 197 Parker Farm Road, Buxton. Burial will be private amongst Nicholas' family at Steep Falls Cemetery.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 31, 2019